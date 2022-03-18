Away team rallies to win girls’ OVC All-Star game

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — It was a fast start vs. a fast finish.

The finish won.

In the Ohio Valley Conference girls all-star game Friday, the home team took an 11-point halftime lead before the away team rallied in the second half to post a 77-75 win.

The home team exploded for 26 points in the first quarter as Fairland’s Bree Allen hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points including 4-of-4 at the foul line, teammate Kamryn Barnitz had 6 points and Coal Grove’s Abbey Hicks drained a 3-pointer for a 26-17 lead.

The away team stayed close as Portsmouth’s Daysha Reid hit two 3-pointers and scored 8 points while South Point’s Karmen Bruton added a 3-pointer.

Rock Hill’s Hadyn Bailey buried a pair of 3-pointers, teammate Hazley Matthews scored 6 points and Chesapeake’s Kate Ball had a triple as the home team’s lead went to 43-32 at the half.

Reid again had the hot hand with a pair of treys and scored 8 more points while Fairland’s Reece Barnitz got 4 points and Fairland’s Kylee Bruce ht a triple.

The away team began its comeback in the third quarter as they cut the deficit to 58-53.

Reid hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points, Bruton hit a pair of 3-pointer, Coal Grove’s Kaleigh Murphy had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Gallipolis’ Asia Griffin hit a 3-pointer for the away team.

Allen returned in the third quarter and hit two more 3-pointers and scored 8 points for the home team, Barnitz had a trey with Hicks and Matthews each getting a basket.

Reid and Bruce combined for 15 points in the fourth quarter as the away team rallied for the win. Chesapeake’s Kandace Pauley added a 3-pointer while Gallipolis’ Presley Reed and Murphy each went 2-for-2 at the foul line.

The home team had 17 points with all five field goals being 3-pointers — 3 by Allen and one each by Ball and Ironton’s Isabel Morgan.

Reid finished with 31 points and was named the game’s most valuable player. Bruton had 11 points, Bruce 10 and Murphy 9.

Allen scored 24 points to lead theme team, Kamryn Barnitz had 9 while Bailey, Ball and Matthews got 8 each.

OVC Girls’ All-Star Game

Away team 17 15 21 24 = 77

Home team 26 17 15 17 = 75

AWAY: Kylee Bruce 2 2 0-0 10, Karmen Bruton 1 3 0-0 11, Alba Gonzalez 0 0 0-0 0, Asia Griffin 0 1 0-0 3, Reece Barnitz 2 0 0-0 4, Elli Holmes 0 0 2-2 2, Kaleigh Murphy 2 1 2-2 9, Kandace Pauley 0 1 0-0 3, Preslee Reed 0 0 2-2 2, Daysha Reid 4 7 31, Evan Williams 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 12 15 8-8 77. Fouls: 3. Fouled out: None.

HOME: Bree Allen 2 6 4-4 24, Hadyn Bailey 1 2 0-0 8, Kate Ball 1 2 0-1 8, Kamryn Barnitz 3 1 0-0 9, Chanee Cremeens 1 0 0-0 2, Tricia Green 0 0 0-0 0, Abbey Hicks 1 1 0-0 5, Hazley Matthews 4 0 0-0 8, Sarah Mitchell 1 0 2-4 4, Isabel Morgan 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 15 13 6-9 75. Fouls: 1. Fouled out: None.