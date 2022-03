Carolyn Thomas

Carolyn Sue Thomas, 73, of South Point, died on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

A celebration of life service will be held 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. on Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.