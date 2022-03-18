Fairland students collect soda tabs to benefit McDonald House

Two brothers donate more than 200,000 to effort

ROME TOWNSHIP — Two brothers at Fairland West Elementary School donated more than 200,000 aluminum soda tabs to benefit the school’s service project.

The school has a longstanding project of collecting tabs to donate to the Ronald McDonald House in Huntington, West Virginia. Logan Vance and Bryce Vance brought in 100,000 tabs each this week. Earlier in the year, each boy donated 66,750 pop tabs. Altogether, the brothers have donated 333,500 soda tabs.

Louetta Jimison, a retired Fairland Elementary teacher, coordinates the project for the school. The Ronald McDonald House takes the tabs to a metal recycling business locally, where they are reimbursed for the aluminum. There are approximately 1,400 tabs in a pound. The Vance brothers have collected over 238 pounds of aluminum to benefit the children and families who stay at the local Ronald McDonald House.

Fairland West has been collecting tabs since 2003.