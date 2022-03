Johnny Watson

Johnny Paul Watson, 62, of Crown City, died on Friday, March 18, 2022 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Watson.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery in Galia County.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.