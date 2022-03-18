Lillian Bryant

My beloved Mother, Lillian Marie Bryant, was exceptional, full of life and generous.

On Wednesday, March 9th, 2022, she passed away peacefully at the age of 93.

She was born in Ironton and lived in Indianapolis, Indiana, Manhattan and upstate New York.

She was the daughter to her late parents Robert and Julia (Kilgore) Welch, who owned a store on Ninth Street for many years.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Isaac U. Bryant, in 1992.

Ms. Bryant was a graduate of Ironton High School in 1947.

During her moves after she left the store in Ironton, she worked handling payroll for the military at Fort Harrison (Indiana), modeled in Manhattan (New York) and became an entrepreneur, landlord and an educational record keeper in upstate New York.

She was an Eastern Star for more than 50-plus years and a long term diligent Red Cross volunteer after a major hurricane decimated her town.

She retired from record keeping after 23 years and returned to Ironton in 2004.

She was raised of Pentecostal faith.

In addition to her parents and husband, her four sisters, Roberta Williams, Golda Fleming, Jacquelyn Samuels and Yvonne Rogers; and her brother, Vernon Welch, passed on before leaving her the last of the clan.

Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Sheryl Ferguson (Phillip Cooper), of Washington, DC; eight nieces and a nephew and all their children; and special friends including Judy, Ed, Jeannette, Becky and Sterling, who took good care of her.

May she be in peace.

In keeping with my mother’s wishes, there will be no services, but Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S> Seventh St., Ironton, is impeccable in assisting us with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.