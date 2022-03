Mary Jenkins

Mary Ellen (Corbin) Jenkins, 66, of Pedro, died on March 17, 2022, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, surrounded by her family.

Phillips Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

There will be a memorial service at a later date, at the convenience of the family with Pastor Kenny Waller officiating.

