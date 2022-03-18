Pearl Thompson

May 20, 1958– March 15, 2022

Pearl Alline Thompson, 63, of Coal Grove, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Pearl was born May 20, 1958, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Charles and Alline (May) Newcomb.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Thompson, in 2011.

Pearl was a graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School and received a CNA certificate from ACTC.

Pearl was a CNA for 42-plus years, she was currently working for Sanctuary of Ohio Valley and was a former employee of Sunset Nursing Home and Lawrence County General Hospital.

Pearl enjoyed sitting outside on a nice evening and loved spending time with her grandkids.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles.

She is survived by, son, Bryan (Missy) Thompson, of Huntington, West Virginia; daughter, Meagan Thompson, of Huntington, West Virginia; son, Zeb Thompson, of Ashland, Kentucky; daughter, Brittany (Phillip) Muncy, of Coal Grove; five sisters, Linnea, Vanessa, Bonnie, Lilly and Bobbie Jo; thirteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews

Calling hours for visitation will be 6–8 p.m. today at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Thompson family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.