2022 High School Baseball Schedules

Published 2:34 am Saturday, March 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ironton Fighting Tigers

2022 Baseball Schedule

March

21 South Webster 5:00

26 West Jefferson 1:00

28 Wellston 5:00

31 at Wheelersburg 5:00

April

  1 GALLIPOLIS# 5;00

  4 FAIRLAND# 5:00

  6 at Coal Grove# 5:00

  8 at Hurricane, W.Va. 5:00

  9 vs. John Marshall@ 4:00

  9 vs. Geo. Washington@ 6:30

11 at Portsmouth# 5:00

13 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00

15 at Rock Hill# 5:00

18 at South Point# 5:00

20 at Fairland# 5:00

22 COAL GROVE# 5:00

25 at Gallipolis# 5:00

27 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00

29 at Chesapeake# 5:00

May

  2 ROCK HILL# 5:00

  3 JACKSON 5:00

  4 SOUTH POINT# 5:00

  9 at Lucasville Valley 5:00

10 at Minford 6:00

#-Denotes OVC game

@-at Hurricane, W.Va.

St. Joseph Flyers

2022 Baseball Schedule

March

26 TOLSIA, W.Va. 11:00

26 RIVER VALLEY 5:00

29 SOUTH GALLIA 5:00

30 a Western# 5:00

31 at Tolsia, W.Va. 7:30

April

  1 SCIOTOVILLE EAST# 5:00

  4 at Portsmouth Clay# 5:00

  6 GREEN# 5:00

  7 WESTERN# 5:00

  8 at New Boston# 5:00

11 PRTS. NOTRE DAME# 5:00

13 at Symmes Valley# 5:00

18 at Sciotoville East# 5:00

20 PORTSMOUTH CLAY# 5:00

22 at Green# 5:00

25 NEW BOSTON# 5:00

26 at South Gallia 5:00

27 at Ports. Notre Dame# 5:00

May

  3 at Coal Grove 5:00

  5 Symmes Valley# 5:00

  9 at South Point# 5:00

10 COAL GROVE# 5:00

14 at Whiteoak 11:00

#-Denotes SOC game

Coal Grove Hornets

2022 Baseball Schedule

March

26 FAIRVIEW, Ky. 1:00

28 at Fairview, Ky. 5:00

30 ROSE HILL 5:30

31 GREEN 5:00

April

  2 at Portsmouth West 12:00

  4 at Rock Hill# 5:00

  6 IRONTON# 5:00

  8 at Chesapeake# 5:00

11 SOUTH POINT# 5:00

13 at Gallipolis# 5:00

15 FAIRLAND# 5:00

16 at Manchester 1:00

18 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00

19 at South Webster 5:15

20 ROCK HILL# 5:00

22 at Ironton# 5:00

25 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00

27 at South Point# 5:00

29 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00

30 at South Gallia 1:00

May

  2 at Fairland# 5:00

  3 ST. JOSEPH 5:00

  4 at Portsmouth# 5:00

  9 SOUTH GALLIA 5:00

10 at St. Joseph 5:00

11 at Green 5:00

#-Denotes OVC game

Chesapeake Panthers

2022 Baseball Schedule

March

30 at Wellston 5:00

April

  4 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00

  6 at Gallipolis# 5:00

  8 COAL GROVE# 5:00

11 at Fairland# 5:00

13 at Ironton# 5:00

15 at South Point# 5:00

18 ROCK HILL# 5:00

20 at Portsmouth# 5:00

22 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00

25 at Coal Grove# 5:00

27 FAIRLAND# 5:00

29 IRONTON# 5:00

May

  2 SOUTH POINT# 5:00

  3 at Piketon 5:00

  4 at Rock Hill# 5:00

  7 Rocky Nelson Classic 10 a.m.

  9 at Portsmouth Clay 5:00

11 NORTHWEST 5:00

#-Denotes OVC game

Fairland Dragons

2022 Baseball Schedule

March

26 vs. Symmes Valley@ 1:30

28 at Wayne, W.Va. 5:00

April

  4 at Ironton# 5:00

  6 ROCK HILL# 5:00

  8 at South Point# 5:00

11 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00

13 at Portsmouth# 5:30

15 at Coal Grove# 5:00

16 at Raceland, Ky. 1:00

18 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00

20 IRONTON# 5:00

22 at Rock Hill# 5:00

25 SOUTH POINT# 5:00

27 at Chesapeake# 5:00

29 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00

May

  2 COAL GROVE# 5:00

  4 at Gallipolis# 5:00

  5 WAYNE, W.Va. 5:00

  9 at Greenup, Ky. 5:00

#-Denotes OVC game

@-Denotes at Rock Hill

Gallipolis Blue Devils

2022 Baseball Schedule

March

29 EASTERN MEIGS 5:00

30 ATHENS 5:00

April

  1 at Ironton# 5:00

  4 at South Point# 5:00

  5 at Meigs 5:00

  6 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00

  7 at Symmes Valley 5:00

  9 at Warren Local (DH) 11:00

11 at Rock Hill# 5:00

13 COAL GROVE# 5:00

15 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00

18 at Fairland# 5:00

20 SOUTH POINT# 5:00

22 at Chesapeake# 5:00

23 at Zane Trace TBA

25 IRONTON# 5:00

27 ROCK HILL# 5:00

28 at Marietta 5:00

29 at Coal Grove# 5:00

May

  2 at Portsmouth# 5:00

  3 SOUTH WEBSTER 5:15

  4 FAIRLAND# 5:00

  6 PT. PLEASANT 5:00

  9 at Waverly 5:00

12 JACKSON 5:00

#-Denotes OVC game

Green Bobcats

2022 Baseball Schedule

March

19 at Chesapeake 11:00

23 at South Point 5:00

26 at Rock Hill 6:30

28 at Chesapeake@ 5:00

29 at Fairview, Ky. 5:00

30 at Sciotoville East# 5:00

31 at Coal Grove 5:00

April

  1 at Portsmouth Clay# 5:00

  4 at Symmes Valley# 5:00

  6 at St. Joseph# 5:00

  8 at Ports Notre Dame# 5:00

11 NEW BOSTON# 5:00

12 at South Webster 5:00

13 at Western# 5:00

15 SCIOTOVILLE EAST# 5:00

18 at Portsmouth Clay# 5:00

20 at Symmes Valley# 5:00

22 ST. JOSEPH# 5:00

25 PTS. NOTRE DAME# 5:00

26 at Portsmouth 5:00

27 at New Boston# 5:00

29 WESTERN# 5:00

May

  3 at Beaver Eastern 5:00

  4 FAIRVIEW, Ky. 5:00

  9 at Manchester 5:00

11 COAL GROVE 5:00

12 PORTSMOUTH 5:00

#-Denotes SOC game

@-Denotes at Rock Hill

Portsmouth Trojans

2022 Baseball Schedule

March

30 PIKETON 5:00

April

  2 PRTS. NOTRE DAME 12:00

  4 at Chesapeake# 5:00

  6 SOUTH POINT# 5:00

  8 at Rock Hill# 5:00

11 IRONTON# 5:00

13 FAIRLAND# 5:00

14 GEORGETOWN 5:00

15 at Gallipolis# 5:00

16 at North Adams 2:00

18 at Coal Grove# 5:00

20 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00

22 at South Point# 5:00

25 ROCK HILL# 5:00

26 GREEN 5:00

27 at Ironton# 5:00

29 at Fairland# 5:00

30 at Waverly 5:00

May

  2 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00

  3 at Ports. Notre Dame 5:00

  4 COAL GROVE# 5:00

  6 WEST UNION 5:00

  9 at Chesapeake# 5:00

10 at Whiteoak 5:00

12 at Green 5:00

13 at Northwest 5:00

#-Denotes OVC game

Rock Hill Redmen

2022 Baseball Schedule

March

26 GREEN 6:30

28 SYMMES VALLEY 7:00

29 PRTS. NOTRE DAME 5:00

April

  4 COAL GROVE# 5:00

  6 at Fairland# 5:00

  8 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00

11 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00

13 at South Point# 5:00

15 IRONTON# 5:00

16 at Whiteoak Tournament

Rock Hill, Trimble, Hillsboro, Whiteoak

18 at Chesapeake# 5:00

20 at Coal Grove# 5:00

22 FAIRLAND# 5:00

25 at Portsmouth# 5:00

29 SOUTH POINT# 5:00

May

  2 at Ironton# 5:00

  4 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00

13 SYMMES VALLEY 5:00

#-Denotes OVC game

South Point Pointers

2022 Baseball Schedule

March

26 GRACE CHRISTIAN 11:00

26 PORTSMOUTH WEST 1:00

28 SOUTH GALLIA 5:00

April

  2 FAIRFIELD 12:00

  4 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00

  5 at South Gallia 5:00

  6 at Portsmouth# 5:00

  8 FAIRLAND# 5:00

11 at Coal Grove# 5:00

12 at Greenfield McClain 5:00

13 ROCK HILL# 5:00

15 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00

18 IRONTON# 5:00

20 at Gallipolis# 5:00

22 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00

25 at Fairland# 5:00

27 COAL GROVE# 5:00

29 at Rock Hill# 5:00

May

  2 at Chesapeake# 5:00

  3 at Boyd Co., Ky. 6:00

  4 at Ironton# 5:00

  7 at Ports. West 12:00

  9 ST. JOSEPH 5:00

10 OAK HILL 5:00

11 at Ports. Notre Dame 5:00

12 at Portsmouth West 5:00

#-Denotes OVC game

Symmes Valley Vikings

2022 Baseball Schedule

March

19 at Western# 5:00

20 CHESAPEAKE 5:00

April

  1 at New Boston# 5:00

  4 GREEN# 5:00

  6 WESTERN# 500

  7 GALLIPOLIS 5:00

  8 SCIOTOVILLE EAST# 5:00

11 at Portsmouth Clay# 5:00

13 ST. JOSEPH# 5:00

16 VINTON COUNTY 12:00

18 NEW BOSTON# 5:00

20 GREEN# 5:00

21 at Ports. Notre Dame# 5:00

22 at Western# 5:00

May

  2 at Sciotoville East# 5:00

  4 PORTSMOUTH CLAY# 5:00

  5 at St. Joseph# 5:00

10 at Raceland, Ky. 6:00

11 RIVER VALLEY 5:00

13 at Rock Hill 5:00

#-Denotes SOC game

—————

NOTE: All schedules are subject to change.

