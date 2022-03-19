2022 High School Baseball Schedules
Published 2:34 am Saturday, March 19, 2022
Ironton Fighting Tigers
2022 Baseball Schedule
March
21 South Webster 5:00
26 West Jefferson 1:00
28 Wellston 5:00
31 at Wheelersburg 5:00
April
1 GALLIPOLIS# 5;00
4 FAIRLAND# 5:00
6 at Coal Grove# 5:00
8 at Hurricane, W.Va. 5:00
9 vs. John Marshall@ 4:00
9 vs. Geo. Washington@ 6:30
11 at Portsmouth# 5:00
13 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00
15 at Rock Hill# 5:00
18 at South Point# 5:00
20 at Fairland# 5:00
22 COAL GROVE# 5:00
25 at Gallipolis# 5:00
27 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00
29 at Chesapeake# 5:00
May
2 ROCK HILL# 5:00
3 JACKSON 5:00
4 SOUTH POINT# 5:00
9 at Lucasville Valley 5:00
10 at Minford 6:00
#-Denotes OVC game
@-at Hurricane, W.Va.
St. Joseph Flyers
2022 Baseball Schedule
March
26 TOLSIA, W.Va. 11:00
26 RIVER VALLEY 5:00
29 SOUTH GALLIA 5:00
30 a Western# 5:00
31 at Tolsia, W.Va. 7:30
April
1 SCIOTOVILLE EAST# 5:00
4 at Portsmouth Clay# 5:00
6 GREEN# 5:00
7 WESTERN# 5:00
8 at New Boston# 5:00
11 PRTS. NOTRE DAME# 5:00
13 at Symmes Valley# 5:00
18 at Sciotoville East# 5:00
20 PORTSMOUTH CLAY# 5:00
22 at Green# 5:00
25 NEW BOSTON# 5:00
26 at South Gallia 5:00
27 at Ports. Notre Dame# 5:00
May
3 at Coal Grove 5:00
5 Symmes Valley# 5:00
9 at South Point# 5:00
10 COAL GROVE# 5:00
14 at Whiteoak 11:00
#-Denotes SOC game
Coal Grove Hornets
2022 Baseball Schedule
March
26 FAIRVIEW, Ky. 1:00
28 at Fairview, Ky. 5:00
30 ROSE HILL 5:30
31 GREEN 5:00
April
2 at Portsmouth West 12:00
4 at Rock Hill# 5:00
6 IRONTON# 5:00
8 at Chesapeake# 5:00
11 SOUTH POINT# 5:00
13 at Gallipolis# 5:00
15 FAIRLAND# 5:00
16 at Manchester 1:00
18 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00
19 at South Webster 5:15
20 ROCK HILL# 5:00
22 at Ironton# 5:00
25 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00
27 at South Point# 5:00
29 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00
30 at South Gallia 1:00
May
2 at Fairland# 5:00
3 ST. JOSEPH 5:00
4 at Portsmouth# 5:00
9 SOUTH GALLIA 5:00
10 at St. Joseph 5:00
11 at Green 5:00
#-Denotes OVC game
Chesapeake Panthers
2022 Baseball Schedule
March
30 at Wellston 5:00
April
4 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00
6 at Gallipolis# 5:00
8 COAL GROVE# 5:00
11 at Fairland# 5:00
13 at Ironton# 5:00
15 at South Point# 5:00
18 ROCK HILL# 5:00
20 at Portsmouth# 5:00
22 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00
25 at Coal Grove# 5:00
27 FAIRLAND# 5:00
29 IRONTON# 5:00
May
2 SOUTH POINT# 5:00
3 at Piketon 5:00
4 at Rock Hill# 5:00
7 Rocky Nelson Classic 10 a.m.
9 at Portsmouth Clay 5:00
11 NORTHWEST 5:00
#-Denotes OVC game
Fairland Dragons
2022 Baseball Schedule
March
26 vs. Symmes Valley@ 1:30
28 at Wayne, W.Va. 5:00
April
4 at Ironton# 5:00
6 ROCK HILL# 5:00
8 at South Point# 5:00
11 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00
13 at Portsmouth# 5:30
15 at Coal Grove# 5:00
16 at Raceland, Ky. 1:00
18 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00
20 IRONTON# 5:00
22 at Rock Hill# 5:00
25 SOUTH POINT# 5:00
27 at Chesapeake# 5:00
29 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00
May
2 COAL GROVE# 5:00
4 at Gallipolis# 5:00
5 WAYNE, W.Va. 5:00
9 at Greenup, Ky. 5:00
#-Denotes OVC game
@-Denotes at Rock Hill
Gallipolis Blue Devils
2022 Baseball Schedule
March
29 EASTERN MEIGS 5:00
30 ATHENS 5:00
April
1 at Ironton# 5:00
4 at South Point# 5:00
5 at Meigs 5:00
6 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00
7 at Symmes Valley 5:00
9 at Warren Local (DH) 11:00
11 at Rock Hill# 5:00
13 COAL GROVE# 5:00
15 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00
18 at Fairland# 5:00
20 SOUTH POINT# 5:00
22 at Chesapeake# 5:00
23 at Zane Trace TBA
25 IRONTON# 5:00
27 ROCK HILL# 5:00
28 at Marietta 5:00
29 at Coal Grove# 5:00
May
2 at Portsmouth# 5:00
3 SOUTH WEBSTER 5:15
4 FAIRLAND# 5:00
6 PT. PLEASANT 5:00
9 at Waverly 5:00
12 JACKSON 5:00
#-Denotes OVC game
Green Bobcats
2022 Baseball Schedule
March
19 at Chesapeake 11:00
23 at South Point 5:00
26 at Rock Hill 6:30
28 at Chesapeake@ 5:00
29 at Fairview, Ky. 5:00
30 at Sciotoville East# 5:00
31 at Coal Grove 5:00
April
1 at Portsmouth Clay# 5:00
4 at Symmes Valley# 5:00
6 at St. Joseph# 5:00
8 at Ports Notre Dame# 5:00
11 NEW BOSTON# 5:00
12 at South Webster 5:00
13 at Western# 5:00
15 SCIOTOVILLE EAST# 5:00
18 at Portsmouth Clay# 5:00
20 at Symmes Valley# 5:00
22 ST. JOSEPH# 5:00
25 PTS. NOTRE DAME# 5:00
26 at Portsmouth 5:00
27 at New Boston# 5:00
29 WESTERN# 5:00
May
3 at Beaver Eastern 5:00
4 FAIRVIEW, Ky. 5:00
9 at Manchester 5:00
11 COAL GROVE 5:00
12 PORTSMOUTH 5:00
#-Denotes SOC game
@-Denotes at Rock Hill
Portsmouth Trojans
2022 Baseball Schedule
March
30 PIKETON 5:00
April
2 PRTS. NOTRE DAME 12:00
4 at Chesapeake# 5:00
6 SOUTH POINT# 5:00
8 at Rock Hill# 5:00
11 IRONTON# 5:00
13 FAIRLAND# 5:00
14 GEORGETOWN 5:00
15 at Gallipolis# 5:00
16 at North Adams 2:00
18 at Coal Grove# 5:00
20 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00
22 at South Point# 5:00
25 ROCK HILL# 5:00
26 GREEN 5:00
27 at Ironton# 5:00
29 at Fairland# 5:00
30 at Waverly 5:00
May
2 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00
3 at Ports. Notre Dame 5:00
4 COAL GROVE# 5:00
6 WEST UNION 5:00
9 at Chesapeake# 5:00
10 at Whiteoak 5:00
12 at Green 5:00
13 at Northwest 5:00
#-Denotes OVC game
Rock Hill Redmen
2022 Baseball Schedule
March
26 GREEN 6:30
28 SYMMES VALLEY 7:00
29 PRTS. NOTRE DAME 5:00
April
4 COAL GROVE# 5:00
6 at Fairland# 5:00
8 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00
11 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00
13 at South Point# 5:00
15 IRONTON# 5:00
16 at Whiteoak Tournament
Rock Hill, Trimble, Hillsboro, Whiteoak
18 at Chesapeake# 5:00
20 at Coal Grove# 5:00
22 FAIRLAND# 5:00
25 at Portsmouth# 5:00
29 SOUTH POINT# 5:00
May
2 at Ironton# 5:00
4 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00
13 SYMMES VALLEY 5:00
#-Denotes OVC game
South Point Pointers
2022 Baseball Schedule
March
26 GRACE CHRISTIAN 11:00
26 PORTSMOUTH WEST 1:00
28 SOUTH GALLIA 5:00
April
2 FAIRFIELD 12:00
4 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00
5 at South Gallia 5:00
6 at Portsmouth# 5:00
8 FAIRLAND# 5:00
11 at Coal Grove# 5:00
12 at Greenfield McClain 5:00
13 ROCK HILL# 5:00
15 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00
18 IRONTON# 5:00
20 at Gallipolis# 5:00
22 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00
25 at Fairland# 5:00
27 COAL GROVE# 5:00
29 at Rock Hill# 5:00
May
2 at Chesapeake# 5:00
3 at Boyd Co., Ky. 6:00
4 at Ironton# 5:00
7 at Ports. West 12:00
9 ST. JOSEPH 5:00
10 OAK HILL 5:00
11 at Ports. Notre Dame 5:00
12 at Portsmouth West 5:00
#-Denotes OVC game
Symmes Valley Vikings
2022 Baseball Schedule
March
19 at Western# 5:00
20 CHESAPEAKE 5:00
April
1 at New Boston# 5:00
4 GREEN# 5:00
6 WESTERN# 500
7 GALLIPOLIS 5:00
8 SCIOTOVILLE EAST# 5:00
11 at Portsmouth Clay# 5:00
13 ST. JOSEPH# 5:00
16 VINTON COUNTY 12:00
18 NEW BOSTON# 5:00
20 GREEN# 5:00
21 at Ports. Notre Dame# 5:00
22 at Western# 5:00
May
2 at Sciotoville East# 5:00
4 PORTSMOUTH CLAY# 5:00
5 at St. Joseph# 5:00
10 at Raceland, Ky. 6:00
11 RIVER VALLEY 5:00
13 at Rock Hill 5:00
#-Denotes SOC game
NOTE: All schedules are subject to change.