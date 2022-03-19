2022 High School Softball Schedules
Published 2:33 am Saturday, March 19, 2022
Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers
2022 Softball Schedule
March
26 vs. South Webster@ 11:30
26 vs. Prts. Notre Dame@ 3:30
31 at Huntington, W.Va. 5:30
April
1 at Rock Hill# 5:00
4 FAIRLAND# 5:00
6 at Coal Grove# 5:00
8 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00
11 at Portsmouth# 5:00
13 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00
18 at South Point# 5:00
20 at Fairland# 5:00
22 COAL GROVE# 5:00
23 FAIRFIELD 11:00
23 CABELL MIDLAND 1:00
25 at Gallipolis# 5:00
27 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00
29 at Chesapeake# 5:00
May
2 ROCK HILL# 5:00
3 WELLSTON 5:00
4 SOUTH POINT# 5:00
#-Denotes OVC game
@-denotes at Rock Hill
Coal Grove Lady Hornets
2022 Softball Schedule
March
26 vs. South Webster@ 9 a.m.
26 vs. Peebles@ 1:30
28 HUNTINGTON,W.Va. 5:30
30 at Greenup Co., Ky. 5:30
31 at Russell, Ky. 5:30
April
2 FAIRLAND# 4:00
4 at Rock Hill# 5:00
5 ASHLAND, Ky. 5:30
6 IRONTON# 5:00
8 at Chesapeake# 5:00
11 SOUTH POINT# 5:00
12 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00
13 at Gallipolis# 5:00
19 at Portsmouth West 5:30
20 ROCK HILL# 5:00
22 at Ironton# 5:00
25 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00
26 RACELAND, Ky. 6:00
27 at South Point# 5:00
29 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00
30 Tri-Games 10 a.m.
May
2 at Fairland# 5:00
3 East Carter, Ky. 5:30
4 at Portsmouth# 5:00
6 RUSSELL, Ky. 5:30
#-Denotes OVC game
@-at Rock Hill
(Schedules subjec to change)
Chesapeake Lady Panthers
2022 Softball Schedule
March
26 MENIFEE CO., Ky. 1:00
29 TOLSIA, W.Va. 5:00
30 at South Gallia 5:00
31 GRACE CHRISTIAN 5:00
April
4 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00
6 at Gallipolis# 5:00
8 COAL GROVE# 5:00
11 at Fairland# 5:00
13 at Ironton# 5:00
15 at South Point# 5:00
16 at West Carter, Ky. 1:00
18 ROCK HILL# 5:00
20 at Portsmouth# 5:00
22 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00
25 at Coal Grove# 5:00
27 FAIRLAND# 5:00
29 IRONTON# 5:00
May
2 SOUTH POINT# 5:00
4 at Rock Hill# 5:00
5 at New Boston 5:00
#-Denotes OVC game
Fairland Lady Dragons
2022 Softball Schedule
March
26 at Meigs 12:00
28 at Spring Valley, W.Va. 5:30
31 SYMMES VALLEY 6:30
April
2 at Coal Grove# 5:00
4 at Ironton# 5:00
6 ROCK HILL# 5:00
8 at South Point# 5:00
11 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00
12 at Symmes Valley 5:00
13 at Portsmouth# 5:30
14 SOUTH GALLIA 5:00
15 at Symmes Valley TBA
18 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00
20 IRONTON# 5:00
21 at Wheelersburg 5:00
22 at Rock Hill# 5:00
23 at Vinton County 12:30
25 SOUTH POINT# 5:00
27 at Chesapeake# 5:00
28 at South Gallia 5:00
29 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00
May
2 COAL GROVE# 5:00
3 RUSSELL, Ky. 5:00
4 at Gallipolis# 5:00
5 WAYNE, W.Va. 5:00
#-Denotes OVC game
Gallipolis Blue Angels
2022 Softball Schedule
March
31 PORTS. WEST 5:00
April
2 at Oak Hill 11:00
4 at South Point# 5:00
5 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00
6 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00
8 at Ironton# 5:00
9 HILLSBORO 9 a.m.
9 FAIRFIELD UNION `11:00
11 at Rock Hill# 5:00
12 SOUTH WEBSTER 5:00
13 COAL GROVE# 5:00
18 at Fairland# 5:00
20 SOUTH POINT# 5:00
21 ASHLAND, Ky. 5:00
22 at Chesapeake# 5:00
23 LOGAN ELM 9 a.m.
23 WAVERLY 11:00
25 IRONTON# 5:00
26 PT. PLEASANT 5:00
27 ROCK HILL# 5:00
28 at Marietta 5:00
29 at Coal Grove# 5:00
May
2 at Portsmouth# 5:00
4 FAIRLAND# 5:00
#-Denotes OVC game
Green Lady Bobcats
2022 Softball Schedule
March
30 at Sciotoville East# 5:00
31 at Rock Hill 5:30
April
1 at Portsmouth Clay# 5:00
2 SOUTHEASTERN 12:00
4 at Symmes Valley# 5:00
8 at Ports Notre Dame# 5:00
9 at Hannan, W.Va. 2:00
11 NEW BOSTON# 5:00
13 at Western# 5:00
15 SCIOTOVILLE EAST# 5:00
18 PORTSMUTH CLAY# 5:00
20 at Symmes Valley# 5:00
25 PTS. NOTRE DAME# 5:00
27 at New Boston# 5:00
29 WESTERN# 5:00
30 Tri-Games at CG 10:00
May
2 at Raceland, Ky. 5:30
3 at Beaver Eastern 5:00
#-Denotes SOC game
Portsmouth Lady Trojans
2022 Softball Schedule
March
26 vs. River Valley@ 1:30
26 vs. Vinton County@ 5:30
29 at Portsmouth West 5:00
31 at Minford 5:00
April
1 WHEELERSBURG 5:00
4 at Chesapeake# 5:00
5 at Gallipolis# 5:00
6 SOUTH POINT# 5:00
7 at Prts. Notre Dame# 5:00
8 at Rock Hill# 5:00
11 IRONTON# 5:00
12 at Coal Grove# 5:00
13 FAIRLAND# 5:00
18 at Coal Grove# 5:00
19 at Lucasville Valley 5:00
20 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00
21 at Portsmouth Clay 5:00
22 at South Point# 5:00
25 ROCK HILL# 5:00
27 at Ironton# 5:00
29 at Fairland# 5:00
May
2 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00
3 at Northwest 5:00
4 COAL GROVE# 5:00
#-Denotes OVC game
@-Denotes at Rock Hill
Rock Hill Redwomen
2022 Softball Schedule
March
29 SYMMES VALLEY 5:30
31 GREEN 5:30
April
1 IRONTON# 5:00
4 COAL GROVE# 5:00
5 RUSSELL, Ky. 5:30
6 at Fairland# 5:00
8 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00
11 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00
14 SOUTH WEBSTER 5:30
18 at Chesapeake# 5:00
19 at Symmes Valley 5:00
20 at Coal Grove# 5:00
22 FAIRLAND# 5:00
25 at Portsmouth# 5;00
27 at Gallipolis# 5:00
29 SOUTH POINT# 5:00
May
2 at Ironton# 5:00
3 at Portsmouth West 5:00
4 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00
#-Denotes OVC game
South Point Lady Pointers
2022 Softball Schedule
March
26 PIKETON 11:0
26 PORTS. WEST 1:00
28 SOUTH GALLIA 5:00
29 BOYD CO., Ky. 5:00
31 at Southeastern 5:00
April
2 FAIRFIELD 12:00
4 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00
5 at South Gallia 5:00
6 at Portsmouth# 5:00
8 FAIRLAND# 5:00
11 at Coal Grove# 5:00
12 at Huntington 5:15
13 ROCK HILL# 5:00
15 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00
18 IRONTON# 5:00
20 at Gallipolis# 5:00
22 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00
23 HUNTINGTON 5:00
25 at Fairland# 5:00
27 COAL GROVE# 5:00
29 at Rock Hill# 5:00
May
2 at Chesapeake# 5:00
3 at Boyd County, Ky. 5:00
4 at Ironton# 5:00
5 PORTSMOUTH CLAY 5:00
6 PEEBLES 5:00
#-Denotes OVC game
Symmes Valley Lady Vikings
2022 Softball Schedule
March
26 at Pt. Pleasant 11:00
26 Clay County 1:00
29 at Rock Hill 5:00
30 PRT. NOTRE DAME# 5:00
31 at Fairland 5:00
April
1 at New Boston# 5:00
4 at Green# 5:00
5 PT. PLEASANT 5:30
6 WESTERN# 5:00
7 at Sciotoville East# 5:00
8 SCIOTOVILLE EAST# 5:00
11 PORTSMOUTH CLAY# 5:00
12 FAIRLAND# 5:00
15 Valley of Thunder TBA
16 Valley of Thunder TBS
18 NEW BOSTON# 5:00
19 ROCK HILL 5:00
20 GREEN# 5:00
21 at Greenup, Ky. 5:00
22 at Western# 5:00
May
3 at Ports. Notre Dame# 5:00
6 at Portsmouth Clay# 5:00
7 at Leesburg Fairfield (DH) 5:00
#-Denotes SOC game