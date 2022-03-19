2022 High School Softball Schedules

Published 2:33 am Saturday, March 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers

2022 Softball Schedule

March

26 vs. South Webster@ 11:30

26 vs. Prts. Notre Dame@ 3:30

31 at Huntington, W.Va. 5:30

April

  1 at Rock Hill# 5:00

  4 FAIRLAND# 5:00

  6 at Coal Grove# 5:00

  8 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00

11 at Portsmouth# 5:00

13 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00

18 at South Point# 5:00

20 at Fairland# 5:00

22 COAL GROVE# 5:00

23 FAIRFIELD 11:00

23 CABELL MIDLAND 1:00

25 at Gallipolis# 5:00

27 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00

29 at Chesapeake# 5:00

May

  2 ROCK HILL# 5:00

  3 WELLSTON 5:00

  4 SOUTH POINT# 5:00

#-Denotes OVC game

@-denotes at Rock Hill

Coal Grove Lady Hornets

2022 Softball Schedule

March

26 vs. South Webster@ 9 a.m.

26 vs. Peebles@ 1:30

28 HUNTINGTON,W.Va. 5:30

30 at Greenup Co., Ky. 5:30

31 at Russell, Ky. 5:30

April

  2 FAIRLAND# 4:00

  4 at Rock Hill# 5:00

  5 ASHLAND, Ky. 5:30

  6 IRONTON# 5:00

  8 at Chesapeake# 5:00

11 SOUTH POINT# 5:00

12 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00

13 at Gallipolis# 5:00

19 at Portsmouth West 5:30

20 ROCK HILL# 5:00

22 at Ironton# 5:00

25 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00

26 RACELAND, Ky. 6:00

27 at South Point# 5:00

29 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00

30 Tri-Games 10 a.m.

May

  2 at Fairland# 5:00

  3 East Carter, Ky. 5:30

  4 at Portsmouth# 5:00

  6 RUSSELL, Ky. 5:30

#-Denotes OVC game

@-at Rock Hill

(Schedules subjec to change)

Chesapeake Lady Panthers

2022 Softball Schedule

March

26 MENIFEE CO., Ky. 1:00

29 TOLSIA, W.Va. 5:00

30 at South Gallia 5:00

31 GRACE CHRISTIAN 5:00

April

  4 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00

  6 at Gallipolis# 5:00

  8 COAL GROVE# 5:00

11 at Fairland# 5:00

13 at Ironton# 5:00

15 at South Point# 5:00

16 at West Carter, Ky. 1:00

18 ROCK HILL# 5:00

20 at Portsmouth# 5:00

22 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00

25 at Coal Grove# 5:00

27 FAIRLAND# 5:00

29 IRONTON# 5:00

May

  2 SOUTH POINT# 5:00

  4 at Rock Hill# 5:00

  5 at New Boston 5:00

#-Denotes OVC game

Fairland Lady Dragons

2022 Softball Schedule

March

26 at Meigs 12:00

28 at Spring Valley, W.Va. 5:30

31 SYMMES VALLEY 6:30

April

  2 at Coal Grove# 5:00

  4 at Ironton# 5:00

  6 ROCK HILL# 5:00

  8 at South Point# 5:00

11 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00

12 at Symmes Valley 5:00

13 at Portsmouth# 5:30

14 SOUTH GALLIA 5:00

15 at Symmes Valley TBA

18 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00

20 IRONTON# 5:00

21 at Wheelersburg 5:00

22 at Rock Hill# 5:00

23 at Vinton County 12:30

25 SOUTH POINT# 5:00

27 at Chesapeake# 5:00

28 at South Gallia 5:00

29 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00

May

  2 COAL GROVE# 5:00

  3 RUSSELL, Ky. 5:00

  4 at Gallipolis# 5:00

  5 WAYNE, W.Va. 5:00

#-Denotes OVC game

Gallipolis Blue Angels

2022 Softball Schedule

March

31 PORTS. WEST 5:00

April

  2 at Oak Hill 11:00

  4 at South Point# 5:00

  5 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00

  6 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00

  8 at Ironton# 5:00

  9 HILLSBORO 9 a.m.

  9 FAIRFIELD UNION `11:00

11 at Rock Hill# 5:00

12 SOUTH WEBSTER 5:00

13 COAL GROVE# 5:00

18 at Fairland# 5:00

20 SOUTH POINT# 5:00

21 ASHLAND, Ky. 5:00

22 at Chesapeake# 5:00

23 LOGAN ELM 9 a.m.

23 WAVERLY 11:00

25 IRONTON# 5:00

26 PT. PLEASANT 5:00

27 ROCK HILL# 5:00

28 at Marietta 5:00

29 at Coal Grove# 5:00

May

  2 at Portsmouth# 5:00

  4 FAIRLAND# 5:00

#-Denotes OVC game

Green Lady Bobcats

2022 Softball Schedule

March

30 at Sciotoville East# 5:00

31 at Rock Hill 5:30

April

  1 at Portsmouth Clay# 5:00

  2 SOUTHEASTERN 12:00

  4 at Symmes Valley# 5:00

  8 at Ports Notre Dame# 5:00

  9 at Hannan, W.Va. 2:00

11 NEW BOSTON# 5:00

13 at Western# 5:00

15 SCIOTOVILLE EAST# 5:00

18 PORTSMUTH CLAY# 5:00

20 at Symmes Valley# 5:00

25 PTS. NOTRE DAME# 5:00

27 at New Boston# 5:00

29 WESTERN# 5:00

30 Tri-Games at CG 10:00

May

  2 at Raceland, Ky. 5:30

  3 at Beaver Eastern 5:00

#-Denotes SOC game

Portsmouth Lady Trojans

2022 Softball Schedule

March

26 vs. River Valley@ 1:30

26 vs. Vinton County@ 5:30

29 at Portsmouth West 5:00

31 at Minford 5:00

April

  1 WHEELERSBURG 5:00

  4 at Chesapeake# 5:00

  5 at Gallipolis# 5:00

  6 SOUTH POINT# 5:00

  7 at Prts. Notre Dame# 5:00

  8 at Rock Hill# 5:00

11 IRONTON# 5:00

12 at Coal Grove# 5:00

13 FAIRLAND# 5:00

18 at Coal Grove# 5:00

19 at Lucasville Valley 5:00

20 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00

21 at Portsmouth Clay 5:00

22 at South Point# 5:00

25 ROCK HILL# 5:00

27 at Ironton# 5:00

29 at Fairland# 5:00

May

  2 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00

  3 at Northwest 5:00

  4 COAL GROVE# 5:00

#-Denotes OVC game

@-Denotes at Rock Hill

Rock Hill Redwomen

2022 Softball Schedule

March

29 SYMMES VALLEY 5:30

31 GREEN 5:30

April

  1 IRONTON# 5:00

  4 COAL GROVE# 5:00

  5 RUSSELL, Ky. 5:30

  6 at Fairland# 5:00

  8 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00

11 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00

14 SOUTH WEBSTER 5:30

18 at Chesapeake# 5:00

19 at Symmes Valley 5:00

20 at Coal Grove# 5:00

22 FAIRLAND# 5:00

25 at Portsmouth# 5;00

27 at Gallipolis# 5:00

29 SOUTH POINT# 5:00

May

  2 at Ironton# 5:00

  3 at Portsmouth West 5:00

  4 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00

#-Denotes OVC game

South Point Lady Pointers

2022 Softball Schedule

March

26 PIKETON 11:0

26 PORTS. WEST 1:00

28 SOUTH GALLIA 5:00

29 BOYD CO., Ky. 5:00

31 at Southeastern 5:00

April

  2 FAIRFIELD 12:00

  4 GALLIPOLIS# 5:00

  5 at South Gallia 5:00

  6 at Portsmouth# 5:00

  8 FAIRLAND# 5:00

11 at Coal Grove# 5:00

12 at Huntington 5:15

13 ROCK HILL# 5:00

15 CHESAPEAKE# 5:00

18 IRONTON# 5:00

20 at Gallipolis# 5:00

22 PORTSMOUTH# 5:00

23 HUNTINGTON 5:00

25 at Fairland# 5:00

27 COAL GROVE# 5:00

29 at Rock Hill# 5:00

May

  2 at Chesapeake# 5:00

  3 at Boyd County, Ky. 5:00

  4 at Ironton# 5:00

  5 PORTSMOUTH CLAY 5:00

  6 PEEBLES 5:00

#-Denotes OVC game

Symmes Valley Lady Vikings

2022 Softball Schedule

March

26 at Pt. Pleasant 11:00

26 Clay County 1:00

29 at Rock Hill 5:00

30 PRT. NOTRE DAME# 5:00

31 at Fairland 5:00

April

  1 at New Boston# 5:00

  4 at Green# 5:00

  5 PT. PLEASANT 5:30

  6 WESTERN# 5:00

  7 at Sciotoville East# 5:00

  8 SCIOTOVILLE EAST# 5:00

11 PORTSMOUTH CLAY# 5:00

12 FAIRLAND# 5:00

15 Valley of Thunder TBA

16 Valley of Thunder TBS

18 NEW BOSTON# 5:00

19 ROCK HILL 5:00

20 GREEN# 5:00

21 at Greenup, Ky. 5:00

22 at Western# 5:00

May

  3 at Ports. Notre Dame# 5:00

  6 at Portsmouth Clay# 5:00

  7 at Leesburg Fairfield (DH) 5:00

#-Denotes SOC game

