Castellanos, Phillies agree to $100 million, 5-year deal

Published 2:37 am Saturday, March 19, 2022

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Free-agent slugger Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity early Saturday because the deal is subject to a successful physical and had not been announced by the team.

Castellanos batted .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBIs last season for the Cincinnati Reds, making his first All-Star team.

