Cleveland Browns Needs & Transactions

Published 2:26 am Saturday, March 19, 2022

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND BROWNS (8-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Jadeveon Clowney, LB Anthony Walker Jr., DE Takk McKinley, P Dustin Colquitt, DT Sheldon Day, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., LB Malcolm Smith, WR Rashard Higgins, S M.J. Stewart Jr., T Chris Hubbard, DT Malik Jackson, LB Elijah Lee.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB D’Ernest Johnson, TE Stephen Carlson, K Chase McLaughlin, DE Porter Gustin, QB Nick Mullens.

NEEDS: The Browns got a jumpstart on free agency by addressing their biggest need. They traded for wide receiver Amari Cooper, sending the Dallas Cowboys a fifth-round draft pick and swapping sixth-rounders. Cooper will make $20 million next season. Cleveland also released dependable WR and leader Jarvis Landry, clearing up salary-cap space to address other holes. QB Baker Mayfield will almost certainly return as the starter after an injury-altered 2021. The Browns could add a veteran backup to push Mayfield or make another trade. Clowney had a rebirth of sorts last season, and the Browns would like to re-sign the edge rusher to complement All-Pro Myles Garrett — but at the right price. Look for GM Andrew Berry to add defensive line depth with one-year deals.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $11 million.

More z RSS Twitter

NCAA Tournament Round 2: Ohio State vs. Villanova

Castellanos, Phillies agree to $100 million, 5-year deal

2022 High School Baseball Schedules

2022 High School Softball Schedules

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    The U.S. Senate voted this week to move to permanent Daylight Saving Time. The matter now will go to the House. Do you support this proposal passing?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...