Cleveland Browns Needs & Transactions

CLEVELAND BROWNS (8-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Jadeveon Clowney, LB Anthony Walker Jr., DE Takk McKinley, P Dustin Colquitt, DT Sheldon Day, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., LB Malcolm Smith, WR Rashard Higgins, S M.J. Stewart Jr., T Chris Hubbard, DT Malik Jackson, LB Elijah Lee.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB D’Ernest Johnson, TE Stephen Carlson, K Chase McLaughlin, DE Porter Gustin, QB Nick Mullens.

NEEDS: The Browns got a jumpstart on free agency by addressing their biggest need. They traded for wide receiver Amari Cooper, sending the Dallas Cowboys a fifth-round draft pick and swapping sixth-rounders. Cooper will make $20 million next season. Cleveland also released dependable WR and leader Jarvis Landry, clearing up salary-cap space to address other holes. QB Baker Mayfield will almost certainly return as the starter after an injury-altered 2021. The Browns could add a veteran backup to push Mayfield or make another trade. Clowney had a rebirth of sorts last season, and the Browns would like to re-sign the edge rusher to complement All-Pro Myles Garrett — but at the right price. Look for GM Andrew Berry to add defensive line depth with one-year deals.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $11 million.