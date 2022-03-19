Homemakers show quilts at South Point library (WITH GALLERY)

SOUTH POINT — More than 40 quilts and pieces of work were on display as the Lawrence County Homemakers Association brought their biennial quilt show back to the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library in South Point on Tuesday.

Ann Dobbins, with the group, said it is the first time they have had the event since COVID-19 forced the cancellation of their last show.

Admission was free for attendees to stop by and look at various quilts, crotchet pieces, wall hangings and other items.

Some works were new, while some dated back decades. Some were done by members, while others were pieces they had acquired.

The event also served as a social function for those interested in the craft, with refreshments served and members and attendees setting up a table to exchange sewing, quilting and crafting magazines. Door prizes were also raffled off hourly.

Also on hand was a display for the Turban Project, part of a national effort to create headwear for those battling cancer. Its local satellite project was founded by Delma McComas, of the Ensee club, after her daughter, Kristin McComas-Parsons, passed away from leukemia. McComas’s teams has created thousands of Courage Caps, which are distributed to area hospitals.

The Homemakers take part in a number of other community projects, including food banks, a backpack project, Pennies for Peace, crafts, Bench Buddies and blankets for Lily’s Place.

The Lawrence County Homemakers are composed of three groups in the county, the Ohio Valley, Southside and Ensee clubs. Members are set to meet next month for their annual Achievement Day event at Ohio University’s Proctorville Center, where they will present works in a variety of fields, from quilting to stained glass to writing to sewing, and ribbons will be awarded in each category.