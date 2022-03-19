Planet Fitness celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting, $5K donation to NECCO

SOUTH POINT — Planet Fitness representatives and local officials formally celebrated the opening of the company’s new club in South Point, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and check presentation on Thursday.

Planet Fitness South Point will donate $5,000 to NECCO to advance its mission of helping children and families through adoption and foster care services, mental health counseling and independent living and residential living programs.

The member appreciation event included a raffle to win a free one-year PF Black Card Membership, and the first 100 members into the club received a Planet Fitness gift bag.

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, opened the South Point club, located at 367 County Road 406, on Feb. 7.

The new 16,000-square-foot club features a variety of cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-minute circuit, a cardio theater filled with flat screen TVs, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, Black Card Spa (for PF Black Card members), which includes HydroMassage loungers, tanning beds, massage chairs and more.