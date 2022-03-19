Reds sign former Pirates infielder Moran to 1-year, $1M contract

Published 2:29 am Saturday, March 19, 2022

By The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds on Thursday signed infielder Colin Moran to a one-year deal reportedly worth $1 million for the 2022 season.

Moran, 29, was a free agent after spending four years with the Pittsburgh Pirates where he posted a .269/.331/.419 batting line with 44 home runs, 71 doubles and two triples. Advanced stats suggest he’s a league-average hitter.

He played a year at third base in the 2018 season and struggled defensively before moving across the diamond, where he fared better. He remains an emergency option at third base since trading Eugenio Suarez.

Moran has been a nemsis against the Reds. Of his 45 career home runs, 10 have come against Cincinnati.

More z RSS Twitter

NCAA Tournament Round 2: Ohio State vs. Villanova

Castellanos, Phillies agree to $100 million, 5-year deal

2022 High School Baseball Schedules

2022 High School Softball Schedules

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    The U.S. Senate voted this week to move to permanent Daylight Saving Time. The matter now will go to the House. Do you support this proposal passing?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...