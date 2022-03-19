Reds sign former Pirates infielder Moran to 1-year, $1M contract

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds on Thursday signed infielder Colin Moran to a one-year deal reportedly worth $1 million for the 2022 season.

Moran, 29, was a free agent after spending four years with the Pittsburgh Pirates where he posted a .269/.331/.419 batting line with 44 home runs, 71 doubles and two triples. Advanced stats suggest he’s a league-average hitter.

He played a year at third base in the 2018 season and struggled defensively before moving across the diamond, where he fared better. He remains an emergency option at third base since trading Eugenio Suarez.

Moran has been a nemsis against the Reds. Of his 45 career home runs, 10 have come against Cincinnati.