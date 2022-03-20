Mark McCown: Bow hunting license not needed in all cases

Dear Lawyer Mark: I have a question about bow season. What I want to know is this – do I need a license to deer hunt on my grandfather’s farm? I’ve had different people give me different answers to this question. — HUNTER IN HECLA

Dear Hunter: Well, the answer to your question depends on your age.

There is an exception in the Revised Code to the requirement of having a hunting license. The exception allows landowners and tenants to hunt on their own land without a license. The exception also applies to the children and grandchildren of a landowner. However, the statute limits the exemption to those grandchildren who are under 18 years of age.

Therefore, your age determines whether or not you may hunt on your grandfather’s farm without a license.

If you are not a minor, then you will have to get a hunting license as well as a deer tag.

It should be noted that while you are not required to have a license to hunt on your own land (or your parents’ or grandparents’), you are still required to tag the deer and check it in.

To tag it, you can just attach a piece of paper with your name, address, and the date and time that the deer was taken. Then you should proceed to a check station to register the deer.

Dear Lawyer Mark: I was riding my four-wheeler on some public trails last week.

I was going pretty fast and didn’t notice that a ground hog had dug up half the trail in front of me. When I hit those holes, I got thrown off the four-wheeler.

I didn’t get seriously hurt, but I’m wondering whether I could sue the state for my trip to the emergency room. — HURTING IN THE COUNTY

Dear Hurting: Ohio law provides an immunity from liability to recreational users.

What this means is that if you are using someone else’s property (including the government’s) for a recreational purpose, you may not sue them for injuries received during the recreational activity.

It should be noted that this immunity applies mainly to undeveloped land and water areas – it does not apply to residential swimming pools.

Thought for the Week: “Patience is bitter, but its fruit is sweet.” – Jean Jacques Rousseau

It’s The Law is written by attorney Mark K. McCown in response to legal questions received by him. If you have a question, please forward it to Mark K. McCown, 311 Park Avenue, Ironton, Ohio 45638, or e-mail it to him at LawyerMark@yahoo.com. The right to condense and/or edit all questions is reserved.