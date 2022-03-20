Rome Township gets $230K in paving funds

ROME TOWNSHIP — The Board of Trustees of Rome Township were recently notified they were awarded funding in the amount of $230,000 from the Ohio Department of Transportation for paving of Stanley Drive and Daisy Lane.

Work is expected to be completed this coming fall. The Township’s application was selected for award through a competitive statewide process.

In addition to the Rome Township Trustees developing the application, the County Engineer’s Office played an important role by providing cost estimates, traffic study data and other information required for a successful application.

“This is a great example of the township and county working together to seek additional funding through state and federal grants,” Brian Pinkerman, township board president, said. “A big ‘Thank you’ to everyone involved!”