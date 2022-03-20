Speaker shares Black history with Burlington students

BURLINGTON — On the last day of Black History Month, intermediate students at Burlington Elementary School got a lesson in history and inspirational message from one of the school’s alumni.

Mike Pleasant is a graduate of Burlington, as well as South Point High School and West Virginia State University.

He played football for both his high school and college and is a retired physical education teacher from South Point Elementary School.

Interim principal Bill Christian said Pleasant spoke to third through fifth grades about Black history in the area, the Underground Railroad and the Burlington 37 Cemetery.

He also told them to “remember your ABCs in achieving their dreams,” such as “avoid negative sources, people, places, things and habits,” “believe in yourself” and “consider things from every angle.”

Pleasant was invited to speak to students on Feb. 28 by Harriet Ramsey, Burlington’s librarian, who also hosts a Black History Month exhibit at the school each year.