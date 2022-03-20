Speaker shares Black history with Burlington students

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 20, 2022

By Heath Harrison

Mike Pleasant spoke to Burlington Elementary students as part of Black History Month on Feb. 28. (Submitted photo)

BURLINGTON — On the last day of Black History Month, intermediate students at Burlington Elementary School got a lesson in history and inspirational message from one of the school’s alumni.
Mike Pleasant is a graduate of Burlington, as well as South Point High School and West Virginia State University.

He played football for both his high school and college and is a retired physical education teacher from South Point Elementary School.

Interim principal Bill Christian said Pleasant spoke to third through fifth grades about Black history in the area, the Underground Railroad and the Burlington 37 Cemetery.

He also told them to “remember your ABCs in achieving their dreams,” such as “avoid negative sources, people, places, things and habits,” “believe in yourself” and “consider things from every angle.”

Pleasant was invited to speak to students on Feb. 28 by Harriet Ramsey, Burlington’s librarian, who also hosts a Black History Month exhibit at the school each year.

More Education

Gentleman’s Academy returns to Ironton Elementary School

Fairland students collect soda tabs to benefit McDonald House

2022 Eddy Test participants named

OU to host Desmond Tutu’s daughter

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    The U.S. Senate voted this week to move to permanent Daylight Saving Time. The matter now will go to the House. Do you support this proposal passing?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...