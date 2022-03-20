Troopers seize $8,200 worth of heroin, crack and marijuana in Scioto County

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers said they seized heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana worth approximately $8,200.

On March 10, at 8:38 a.m., troopers stopped a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country taxi with Ohio registration for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 23. During interaction with the passenger, troopers said they observed a bag of suspected heroin hanging from his pocket and a search of his person revealed approximately 53 grams of heroin, 10 grams of crack cocaine and five grams of marijuana.

The passenger, Kyshen P. Johnson, 21, Columbus, was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession of heroin, a first-degree felony, and possession of cocaine, a fourth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 12.5 years in prison and up to a $25,000 fine.