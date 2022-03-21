ARTS AND CULTURE: OU Music Industry Summit returns

Will feature members of CAAMP, Fitz and The Tantrums, Japanese Breakfast among others

ATHENS — Ohio University’s fourth annual Music Industry Summit returns as an in-person event April 5–6 in Athens, with a virtual attendance option.

The summit has expanded to a two-day event with an exciting schedule of in-depth interviews, panel discussions and keynotes throughout both days. Additionally, the summit will also include three exclusive evening events.

The summit will feature a diverse lineup of guests from across various sectors of the music industry — from artists to music supervisors to leaders in music marketing and technology to music engineers and more. Students, educators and the public are invited to attend the summit, either in person or virtually, to learn about working in the music industry. Registration is free and open now.

“The Music Industry Summit has grown to a marquee event hosted by our college,” Scripps College of Communication dean Scott Titsworth said. “The summit provides an unparalleled opportunity for the Ohio University community and guests to learn about the music industry’s interworking. Our broad network within the industry, including notable alumni, makes the Summit an exceptional opportunity for our students to network with professionals and advance their knowledge beyond what they are learning in the classroom.”

This year’s summit hosts multiple keynotes including an artist conversation with members of the widely popular Ohio band CAAMP; a book reading with Best New Artist Grammy-nominee and New York Times best-selling author Michelle Zauner of the acclaimed indie pop band Japanese Breakfast; an artist conversation with acclaimed hip-hop artist Saba; and an interview with Noelle Scaggs, co-front person for the multi-platinum group Fitz and the Tantrums.

“To say that we are excited to be back in-person is an understatement, and we are thrilled to welcome some of today’s most exciting artists to this year’s conference,” said Josh Antonuccio, director of Ohio University’s School of Media Arts & Studies and the Music Industry Summit. “The lineup of artists and industry leaders has been curated to provide a range of compelling programming across music and technology through the day, as well as networking events and music performances in the evening. Attendees can look forward to some incredible programming.”

Other featured speakers include Bon Iver producer Chris Messina; Chris Douridas, acclaimed music supervisor and host/curator at flagship Los Angeles NPR station KCRW-FM; Maria Gironas, senior media partnerships manager, talent at Reddit; Jay Sweet, executive productor of Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival; Oana Ruxandra, chief digital officer at Warner Music Group; David Melhado, vice president of music and marketing at UnitedMasters; Vladislav Ginzburg, chief executive officer of Blockparty; William E. Ketchum III, senior culture editor at Mic; Will Tenney, founder of SunPop Music; and Blair Miller, chief executive officer of Chaos Creators. The full list of speakers is available online.

“The level of talent and notoriety of this year’s speakers – from artists to entrepreneurs – puts the Ohio University Music Industry Summit in line with major national conferences like South by Southwest,” said Paul Benedict, director of Ohio University’s Center for Entrepreneurship. “Every single one of these folks has hustled, persevered and committed to their craft to make a career pursuing their passion for music. Our guests are sure to be inspired by them.”

In addition to the day programming, the Summit will offer three exclusive evening events for additional networking opportunities.

An opening night party featuring a DJ set by Zauner will be held on Tuesday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Stuart’s Opera House. This is a separately-ticketed event and tickets are on sale now for $6.25 for students and $9.25 for non-students.

A “Music + Tech Happy Hour” networking event will be held on Wednesday, April 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Little Fish Brewing. The Happy Hour is hosted by Blockparty and CoMuse for Summit attendees and guests. This event is free but event and conference registration is required.

Following the Happy Hour, CAAMP will perform an exclusive concert at Templeton-Blackburn Memorial Auditorium. The concert benefits Newport Festivals Foundation, whose mission is to broaden the impact of the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals through music education and artist relief initiatives. Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell out. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.

“I am excited that the summit is making its return as an expanded, in-person event this year. Not only will our Ohio University students and guests have the opportunity to hear from top tier talent in the industry during the day, they will also have the opportunity in the evening for additional networking as well as seeing outstanding musical performances,” said Drew Holzaepfel, director of the Ohio University Performing Arts & Concert Series.

Registration for the 2022 Summit is now open online at ohio.edu/music-industry-summit. Registration is open to anyone and is free of charge thanks to sponsorship support. A dedicated Ohio University Music Industry Summit app will be available for download to view the schedule, connect with other attendees and access session livestreams. All day programming will be held at Ohio University’s Baker University Center and will be livestreamed through the app for virtual attendees.

For more information on registering, purchasing tickets and for speaker biographies, please visit ohio.edu/music-industry-summit.