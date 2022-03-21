FOOD: Hummus Deviled Eggs, Simple Macaroons

Hummus Deviled Eggs

• 6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

• 1/4 cup Fresh Cravings Classic Hummus

• 1/4 cup smoked cheddar cheese

• 2 tablespoons bacon, cooked and crumbled

• 1 teaspoon yellow mustard

• 1 teaspoon salt

• Smoked Spanish paprika, for garnish

• Parsley, for garnish

Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Using fork, mash yolks into fine crumble.

Add hummus, cheese, bacon, mustard and salt; mix well.

Evenly disperse teaspoons of yolk mixture into egg whites. Sprinkle with any remaining bacon, paprika and parsley.

Simple Macaroons

• 1 large egg

• 2 ¼ tablespoons honey

• ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

• Grated lemon zest

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• 1 ¼ cups shredded coconut

• 5 ounces dark chocolate, melted

Preheat oven to 375˚F.

In bowl, whisk egg. Add honey, vanilla, lemon zest and salt; whisk. Stir in coconut until completely coated with egg mixture.

Using 1 1/2-inch ice cream scoop, make 15 balls, transferring each to parchment-lined baking sheet, spacing about 2 inches apart.

Bake macaroons 10-12 minutes, rotating halfway through, until coconut starts to brown on edges.

Transfer sheet to wire rack and let cool.

Before serving, drizzle with melted chocolate or dip bottom sides of macaroons in melted chocolate to cover bases. Refrigerate 15 minutes to set.