Kroger, Walmart pancake mixes recalled because of possible ‘fragments’

Pancake mixes sold at Kroger and Walmart has been recalled because of possible contamination.

According to a recall notice from the FDA, Continental Mills has issued a recall of Kroger brand 32-ounce boxes of Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix and 32-ounce boxes of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix from Walmart “due to a potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.”

The products went to stores in Ohio and Kentucky.

Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately.

No contaminated product has been reported by consumers to date. No injuries have been reported to date.

The affected Kroger product has the lot codes KX2063 and KX2064 and best by dates of 09/01/2023 and 09/02/2023.

The Walmart product has a lot code of KX2063 with a best by date of 09/01/2023.

Continental Mills said to dispose of the pancake mix that if have recently purchased any of the products noted above.

For more information about the recall or information to receive a refund, please call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday – Friday 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Pacific time.