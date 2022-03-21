Ohio Senate clears Baldridge’s EMS compliance bill

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R-90, announced Wednesday that the Ohio Senate passed H.B. 138, legislation to correct a technical error that has prevented EMS personnel from complying with a do-not-resuscitate order by a physician assistant or advanced practice registered nurse.

“I’m pleased the state Legislature has recognized this error and has joined me in taking the proper steps to correct it,” Baldridge said. “This is common sense legislation and I trust the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire and Transportation Services will establish an appropriate scope of practice for EMS personnel.

Previously, the Ohio Revised Code was expanded to permit PAs and APRNs to sign DNR orders. However, the corresponding code requiring that EMS personnel only comply with orders issued by a physician remained the same.

The legislation corrects that technical error and allows EMS personnel to comply with DNR orders from all practitioners that Ohio law currently permits to write them.

H.B. 138 will return to the Ohio House for concurrence.

Baldridge, who has worked as a first responder, represents the 93rd Senate Disgtrict, which includes part of Lawrence County.