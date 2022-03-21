PROFILE: Making global connections

Christian said they have always received a good welcome from the school.

“It’s always gone very well,” he said. “The teachers and students have been nice and have always befriended them.”

Christian said the students have all attended church with him at Solida Baptist Church in South Point.

“They have enjoyed meeting the people there and getting to know them,” he said. “The church has also taken them in and given them a good experience as well.”

Christian is currently hosting Simon Helbing, from Germany.

“Simon is great guy,” he said. “He loves to play basketball and plays on the South Point High School JV basketball team. Simon likes to meet people, play video games and play or watch basketball whenever he can. He loves Giovanni’s and Slim Chickens.”

Christian says his aim is to show the students what life in America is like.

“I also want them to see what small town Americans are like and how we think,” he said.

Conversely, he said it is an opportunity for local students to learn about other cultures.

“Very few people around here will ever leave the country,” he said. “So this is a way to bring other countries to them. And I always tell them to be a good ambassador for their country.”

He said this was the case for him. He recalls his first encounter with an exchange student when he was attending Ironton High School — a girl named Petra, from Sweden, who was in his German class.

Christian, who likes to travel, also shows the students around the United States.

“I start with asking them if there is something they would like to see,” he said. “Surprisingly Walt Disney World is a favorite and I have made many trips there.”

He said he has taken some of them to New York City, to Disneyland in California and other sites across Ohio.

“One place that I always try to take them is Washington, D.C.,” Christian said. “We go in the spring as sort of a capstone on their year of leaning about the USA and its people and history. One thing they usually ask is ‘Did you used to live in Washington, D.C.?’ because I sort of know my way around. I say, ‘No, I just have been here many, many times bringing all of you and on school field trips.’”