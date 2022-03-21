Traffic Alert: Ashland 12th Street Bridge Closed Between Ohio and Kentucky

The 12th Street (green) bridge carrying US 23S/US 52 across the Ohio River from Ohio to downtown Ashland is closed after an early-morning crash. A truck has overturned and is blocking both lanes.

The bridge will remain closed for the next several hours, likely through morning rush hour, as emergency crews continue cleanup and state bridge inspectors check the structure.

Motorists may use the nearby Ironton-Russell bridge to travel between Ohio and Kentucky.