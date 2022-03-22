13 area girls named to All-Ohio basketball teams

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It’s basketball’s version of a baker’s dozen.

A total of 13 area girls were named to the Associated Press sports writers’ All-Ohio basketball team in divisions 3 and 4.

Heading the list is 5-foot-7 Fairland Lady Dragons junior guard Tomi Hinkle who was named to the Division 3 second team.

A first team all-district pick, Hinkle averaged 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists as a point guard. She helped Fairland win the Ohio Valley Conference and reach the regional finals.

Three girls were named to the special mention list. All three were named to the All-Southeast District first team.

Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ 5-10 senior Kaleigh Murphy averaged 14.5 points, 8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Fairland 6-foot sophomore Bree Allen led the team with a 17.7 scoring average and had 6.5 rebounds a game.

Rock Hill Redwomen 5-5 junior guard Hadyn Bailey averaged 11.6 points to go with 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Six players who were second team all-district were named honorable mention All-Ohio.

Rock Hill’s 5-8 junior Hazley Matthews averaged 16.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Coal Grove 5-7 senior Abbey Hicks was a big 3-point threat who averaged. 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ 5-7 junior point guard Evan Williams averaged 11 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.1 steals.

South Point Lady Pointers 5-6 junior point guard Karen Bruton averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.1 steals.

Fairland 6-foot center Kylee Bruce averaged 9.0 points and a team-leading 9.8 rebounds a game.

Chesapeake Lady Panthers freshman guard Kate Ball led her team with 12.5 points a game to go with 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 4.5 steals.

In Division 4, St. Joseph Lady Flyers 5-9 senior Bella Whaley was special mention after she averaged 15.5 points and 8.7 rebounds a game. Whaley not only scored 1,200 points in her career but had 856 rebounds.

Symmes Valley Lady Vikings’ 5-9 sophomore Desiree Simpson helped her team to second place in the Southern Ohio Conference and a sectional title. Simpson averaged team highs with 12.4 points and 9.2 rebounds to go with 1.4 assists and 2.5 steals.

Green Lady Bobcats 5-6 senior guard Kasey Kimbler not only averaged 22.1 points a game, she set the girls’ program record for career points.

All 3 girls were first team all-district.

The Division 3 Player of the Year was Dee Alexander of Cincinnati Purcell Marian and the top was Rick Geiser of Apple Creek Waynedale.

The Division 4 Player of the Year was Emily Siesel of Buckeye Central and Ed Reed of Fairport was the Coach of the Year