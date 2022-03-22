ACTC honors organization earns eight awards at regional conference

ASHLAND, Ky. — ACTC Phi Theta Kappa students and advisors recently attended the PTK Kentucky regional conference held at Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

The event focused on the importance of mental health awareness and an awards ceremony for outstanding achievement among the PTK chapters.

Dan Bailey was honored during the event for his contribution to the Dan and Gloria Bailey Kentucky Region Alumni Association Endowment Fund, helping PTK members cover the application fee to join the alumni group.

ACTC’s Alpha Omega Gamma chapter received the following awards:

• Five Star Level Chapter

• Paragon Award for New Advisors: Dr. Cindy Shelton and Janet Thompson

• Distinguished Administrator Award: Steve Woodburn

• Distinguished Chapter Officer Team, First Place

• College Project Award, First Runner Up

• Honors in Action Distinguished Theme Award

• Honors in Action Project Honorable Mention

• Distinguished Chapter Award, Third in KY Region

Janet Thompson, an advisor for PTK, says it’s an honor and privilege to get to work with such an esteemed group.

“It’s inspiring to see the hard work, passion and initiative of our students recognized at the regional level of Phi Theta Kappa,” she said. “These students are not only here for an education, they are also actively making a difference for our college and community.”

Steve Woodburn, chief student affairs officer, says he is honored to be recognized as Distinguished Administrator.

“I am humbled that ACTC students and advisors thought of me when making this nomination,” he said. “I am not sure I am deserving, but I do my best to support our chapter and our students by responding to their needs and staying out of their way so they can do great things.”

PTK recognizes the academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for its members to grow as scholars and leaders. Established in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa has a presence on almost 1,300 community college campuses in all 50 of the United States and 10 foreign countries.

To learn more about Phi Theta Kappa Kentucky Region, visit https://kentucky-region.ptk.org/Home.aspx