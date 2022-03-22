Orpha Stock

Orpha Lee Stock, 80, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Orpha is survived by her husband, John Stock.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville.

Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday at St Ann Catholic Church Chesapeake, with burial to follow at Rome Cemetery Proctorville.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.