PROFILE: A place for families

Over the past year, residents of Ironton have seen the beginnings of a project downtown that is aimed at creating a family-friendly space that will draw people to the city.

A proposal for Friends Park, located next to the Ironton Farmers Market, was first made in 2021 by a committee comprised of Sam Heighton, Mayor Sam Cramblit II, Ralph Kline, Rick Jansen, Dave Milam and Brent Thomas.

With a goal of creating and expanding recreational opportunities downtown, the first work involved renovating the caboose, which used to sit down on the riverfront, Heighton said.

“It’s an important feature and we saw it was useable,” Heighton said.

He said the Lawrence County Commission paid for a new deck to be built, by students from Collins Career Technical Center, while the entire structure was repainted.