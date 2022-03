Steven Jackson

Steven A. Jackson, 60, of South Point, died on Monday, March 21, 2022, at ProMedica SNF Riverview, South Point.

Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

A memorial contribution can be made to the National Kidney Foundation in Stevens memory at www.kidney.org.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallacefamilyffh.com.