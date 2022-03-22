Walk For Autism, Sensitive Egg Hunt coming

Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities is partnering with the Autism Project of Lawrence County and Special Needs Youth Sportsmen to bring a Walk for Autism and Sensitive Egg Hunt to Lawrence County in recognition of Autism Awareness Month in April.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 9 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville. The event will open at 11 a.m. and the walk will start at 11:30 a.m. A sensitive egg hunt at the fairgrounds will follow at 12:30 p.m.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that about one in 44 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, according to estimates from the CDC’s Autism and Developmental Monitoring Network. ASD is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges. Signs of ASD begin in early childhood and typically last throughout a person’s life.

“The Lawrence County DD serves many people with ASD across the life span,” Julie Monroe, superintendent for LCDD, said. “Oftentimes, individuals with ASD and their families are isolated from the community due to the challenges associated with the condition. We decided to reach out to other groups to help with bringing an accessible event to our county.”

Karen Reed, president of the Autism Project of Lawrence County, a parent and family support group, has wanted to be able to bring more awareness activities to Lawrence County.

“We were already planning the first Walk for Autism event this year in Lawrence County,” Reed said. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Lawrence County DD and Special Needs Youth Sportsmen, as we all serve individuals and families with autism and other developmental disabilities. By working together, we are able to pool our resources and reach more people who may need services.”

Special Needs Youth Sportsman offers outdoor recreational activities for those with developmental disabilities such as fishing and hunting events.

Board member Cara Langdon agrees with Reed that partnering supports increased awareness about services for those with developmental disabilities.

“There are many services available for individuals with developmental disabilities that people are not aware of. Our goal is to strengthen networking,” she said.