Death investigation in Burlington

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

Body sent for autopsy

BURLINGTON — An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death of a Burlington man.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was called to an apartment on Township Road 1336 to do a welfare check around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“A friend hadn’t heard from him for a couple of days and we did a well-being check,” said Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless. “We got inside and he had been dead for a couple of days.”

He said there was some decomposition that made it hard to determine the cause of death.

The Lawrence County Coroner was called in and the body was sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy.

