DeWine launches new Ohio drug education pilot program

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that a new drug education and mentorship pilot program has now launched in several elementary schools in Ohio.

The Drug Resilience Education Awareness Mentorship program was developed by the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, Ohio Task Force Commanders Association and Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association, with support from RecoveryOhio.

“The DREAM program provides Ohio educators, local law enforcement officers, parents, guardians, and others with a new opportunity to have important age-appropriate discussions with kids about drug use and how it can negatively impact their futures,” DeWine said. “The new DREAM program is another tool to help reinforce the drug-free message early and often.”

The pilot program is currently in multiple K-3 classrooms in Ohio and will later expand to older age groups. The K-3 program pilot sites include Colerain Elementary and Taylor Elementary (Hamilton County), Wickliffe Elementary (Lake County), RC Waters Elementary (Ottawa County), Antwerp Elementary (Paulding County), Glacier Ridge Elementary (Union County) and a home school group in Marion County.