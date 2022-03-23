FOCUS: OVC All Stars – The name of the game was score!

Boys 131-117, Girls 77-75

ROME TOWNSHIP — The annual OVC All Stars game gave players a chance to showoff their scoring abilities.

And both the boys and girls wasted no opportunity to put the ball in the air. Dunking attempts were made often with Portsmouth’s Dariyanne Bryant the champ.

Gallia Academy’s Isaac Clary hit a 3 pointer from mid court.

The girls weren’t shy about tossing triples either. Fairland’s Bree Allen put up 6 accounting for 18 of her 24 points.

Daysha Reid of Portsmouth one-upped her with 7 and totaled 31 points to earn MVP honors.

Aiden Porter of Fairland was the boys MVP with 19 points.