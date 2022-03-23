Health department announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics for week
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 23, 2022
The Lawrence County Health Department has announced COVID-19 clinics for this week.
The following vaccines will be available:
• Pediatric Pfizer for 5-11-year-olds
• Pfizer for 12 years of age and older
• Moderna for 18 years of age and older
• Johnson & Johnson (18 years of age and older)
Boosters are available for those 12 years of age and older who are eligible.
Times are as follows:
Today
4-6 p.m.
Lawrence County Health Department, 2122 S. Eighth St., Ironton
Thursday
9 a.m.-noon
Lawrence County Health Department, Ironton
Friday
9 a.m.-noon
Lawrence County Health Department, Ironton
Saturday
Noon-4 p.m.
Proctorville Fire Department, 220 State St., Proctorville
Those coming for a second dose or a booster dose are asked to bring their vaccine card to the clinic with them.
Those attending are also asked to bring a copy of their insurance card for the administration fee. No one will be charged out-of-pocket, and no one will be denied a vaccine if uninsured, the health department said.