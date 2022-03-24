Mary Stapleton

Mary Ellen Stapleton, 79, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.