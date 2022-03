Suzanne Malone

Suzanne (Sue) Malone, 73, died, surrounded by her family and friends.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, State Route 522, Pedro, with Bro. Leon Dalton officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

To make online condolences to the Malone family visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.