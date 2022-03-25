Brian Wolfe

Sept. 23, 1959–March 19, 2022

Brian Leslie Wolfe, 62, of Fairfield, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at his home.

Brian was born Sept. 23, 1959, in Ironton, a son of the late Francis E. and Rita A. (Rutledge) Wolfe.

Brian was a graduate of Valley High School in Lucasville, he received a BA from The Ohio State University and an MA from The College of Mount Saint Joseph, in Cincinnati.

He received two Governor’s Awards for Science Education while teaching junior high science and working with school science fairs.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, John R. Wolfe; sister-in-law, Hazel M. Wolfe, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, and niece, Samantha Ann Wolfe, of Frankfort, Kentucky.

A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Reverend Steve Harvey officiating.

Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.

None