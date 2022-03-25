Cincy on Tap Festival set April 9 at GABP

CINCINNATI —The Cincy on Tap Festival takes over Great American Ball Park on Saturday, April 9, featuring over 60 breweries, 200 different beers, food trucks, cover bands, and much more.

If interested, go to www.cincyontap.com for more info and to purchase tickets.

*Must be 21 years of age or older to attend the event.

Ticket Types

General Admission – $50

1 to 4 p.m.

30 four ounce samples from over 60 breweries

Access throughout Great American Ball Park, as well as live music, food trucks and a few surprises.

Complimentary ticket to Reds v. Cardinals game on 4/24

Early Admission – $65

12 to 4 p.m.

30 four ounce samples from over 60 breweries

Access throughout Great American Ball Park, as well as live music, food trucks and a few surprises.

Complimentary ticket to Reds v. Cardinals game on 4/24

An additional hour from noon to 1pm, with limited release beers.

VIP Admission – $90

12 to 4 p.m.

30 four ounce samples from over 60 breweries

Access throughout Great American Ball Park, as well as live music, food trucks and a few surprises.

Complimentary ticket to Reds v. Cardinals game on 4/24

An additional hour from noon to 1p.m., with limited release beers.

Access to warning track and dugouts, with lawn games and VIP beers poured on the field.

Each Cincy on Tap Festival ticket includes one View Level ticket to the Cincinnati Reds home game on Sunday, April 24 at 1:10 p.m. vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. Tickets will be available for pick up at the festival.

Proceeds support Cincinnati Animal CARE

Click below for tickets and more event info!

Buy Now

*Must be 21 years of age or older to attend this event. The sale and consumption of all alcoholic beverages is subject to Ohio law. This event reserves the right to limit consumption and/or sale of alcoholic beverages.