Daniel Bolen

Daniel Ray Bolen, 64, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry E. Bolen.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. OH. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.