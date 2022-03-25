Girls’ High School State Powerlifting Meet Results
Published 12:22 am Friday, March 25, 2022
Girls 115-Pound Class
Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total
Brooklyn Brumfield, Fairland 2260 120 245 625
Shayleigh Swick, Bradford 245 105 255 605
Reagan Nichols, Madison Plains 220 90 255 585
Brooklyn Hurt, Piketon 185 80 235 500
Americus Hirsch, Tri-Village 175 70 225 470
Annabelle Wyant, Fairland 150 65 155 370
Addison Miller, Bradford 135 55 170 360
Hemmelgam, Bradford 95 65 195 355
Faith Amato, Piketon 115 60 160 335
Girls 125-Pound Class
Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total
Morgan Webb, Fairland 245 115 275 635
Chloe Kelly, Madison Plains 270 75 270 615
Ady Hull, Madison Plains 275 110 225 610
Kylie Hayes, Fairland 230 110 235 575
Jenna Shellabarger, Bradford 225 105 245 575
Autumn Prather, Manchester 185 105 245 535
Siera Wall, Madison Plains 195 70 215 480
Camryn Bookwalter, Fairland 180 95 200 475
Kalynn Mays, Piketon 180 65 210 455
Trinity Patterson, Allen East 130 100 190 420
Kenzie Mays, Piketon 150 65 195 410
Emily Board, Fairland 165 75 160 400
Isabella Painter, Bradford 150 85 150 383
Karrie Blaney, Piketon 100 60 195 355
Girls 135-Pound Class
Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total
Peyton Queen, Dixie 275 160 285 720
Lexi Steele, Fairland 240 100 290 630
Emma Ferguson, Triad 235 125 270 630
Kylie Montgomery, Coal Grove 225 115 240 580
Alisha Burley, Madison Plains 225 95 245 565
Alexis Johnson, South Point 200 105 240 545
Elizabeth Claytor, Piketon 165 105 260 530
Alyssa Burcham, Fairland 215 105 185 505
Kylie Keckler, Madison Plains 205 85 205 495
Renee Hill, Piketon 175 105 215 495
Abby Rohrer, Spring. Shawnee 180 80 200 460
Sydney Monro, Allen East 175 100 165 440
Trinity Spencer, Piketon 115 95 230 440
Kaitlynn Brewster, Tri-Village 135 70 185 390
Izzy Dudley, Fairland 150 80 155 385
Rylee Hammond, Madison Plains 140 80 165 385
Grace Amato, Piketon 105 75 195 375
Girls 145-Pound Class
Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total
Zoey Schmidt, Fairland 320 125 245 690
Shelby Carrico, Piketon 240 120 300 660
Elaysia Wilburn, South Point 245 125 275 645
Zoe Brewer, Bradford 245 120 255 620
Lacey Greszler, Collins Western 230 130 245 605
Jalen Jarrell, Fairland 245 110 230 585
Macy How’ll, Tri-Village 200 105 280 585
Sierra Studer, Allen East 190 90 255 535
Stephanie Wilburn, Piketon 180 120 230 530
Avery Lamb, Bluffton 210 85 225 520
Jade Long, Dixie 175 115 205 495
Johna Borders, Piketon 185 95 215 455
Lexi Biddlestone, Bradford 115 95 200 410
Maggie Armstrong, Piketon 125 80 185 390
Shae Myers, Ironton NA 140 250 390
Girls 155-Pound Class
Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total
Savannah Reed, Madison Plains 265 110 290 665
Harley Barler, Northmor 180 175 260 615
Rylee Setzer, Bluffton 235 100 280 615
Taylor Wagner, Piketon 200 125 250 575
Angie Ramos, Fairland 190 100 270 560
Savannah Perego, Fairland 185 110 235 530
Kyla McCoy, Madison Plains 200 95 235 530
Emma Smith, Bradford 185 110 215 510
Emma Hall, Ironton NA 155 300 455
Malea Johnson, South Point 160 90 200 450
Raylah Sanford, Madison Plains 160 70 215 445
Emily Mullett, Piketon NA 150 275 425
Girls 175-Pound Class
Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total
Aubree Timmons, W. Liberty-Salem 425 185 330 940
Bella Brewer, Bradford 275 125 285 685
Alyssa Chandler, Piketon 205 135 340 640
Sarah Wallen, S. Central 175 105 250 530
Avery Byers, Fairland 170 95 250 515
Savannah McCleese, Piketon 205 85 210 500
Adrianna Birkhimer, Piketon 190 95 200 485
Destiny Clark, Bradford 150 100 230 480
Kylee Rich-Welch, Tri-Village 255 125 NA 380
Riley Wagner, Piketon 110 80 180 370
Skyler Harris, Piketon NA 100 245 345
Abigail Buteau, Tri-Village 155 90 NA 245
Girls 195-Pound Class
Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total
Molly Barber, Madison Plains 300 115 315 730
Sarah Beckstedt, Bradford 300 140 290 730
Ashley Hawk, Allen East 260 155 310 725
Abigail Timmns, W. Liberty-Salem 325 115 275 715
Rylee Davis, Madison Plains 260 115 325 700
Emma Barker, Fairland 280 115 28 680
Laney Brown, Piketon 205 110 265 580
Grace Sutton, Allen East 205 120 250 575
Danielle Tilley, Piketon 215 110 245 570
Ryan Kennedy, Bradford 205 110 245 560
Megan Miller, Allen East 195 105 260 560
Brooklyn Scott, Piketon 200 95 255 550
Bailee Shook, Piketon 160 100 280 540
Mckinna Kennedy, Bradford 180 95 220 495
Rylee Chandler, Piketon NA 120 275 395
Lyla Coil, Madison Plains 145 65 175 385
Kenworthy, Bradford 170 90 NA 260
Girls Unlimited Class
Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total
Maggie Wanamaker, Allen East 345 150 420 915
Remi Harleman, Bradford 335 155 360 850
Makenzie Luhrsen, South Point 315 130 340 785
Kalia Lockett, Piketon 295 130 350 775
Rebecca Sowers, Bradford 315 140 280 735
Loryn Metzcar, Tri-Viillage 300 120 305 725
Emilee Frech, Tri-Village 245 115 320 680
Jenna Shepherd, South Central 270 110 280 660
Lyndse Call, Madison Plains 235 120 300 655
Shelby Birkhimer, Piketon 200 145 265 610
Ellie Richards, Bradford 240 110 255 605
Brooke Phillips, Bradford 235 115 255 605
Latasha Browning, Piketon 215 135 255 605
Alaina Cantrell, South Point 245 95 260 600
Allison Troxel, Bradford 230 115 250 595
Tori Kersker, Allen East 210 100 275 585
Ava Locke, Piketon 190 110 280 580
Alex Swigert, Madison Plains 210 110 260 580
Sarah Wogoman, Tir-Village 200 105 260 565
Haleigh Scott, South Point 225 90 250 565
Raegan Garrido, Fairland 200 110 240 550
Addison Poling, Allen East 165 110 240 515
Scarlett Stinson, Bradford 185 85 240 510
Elayna Van Hoy, Piketon 185 95 220 500
Elizabeth Skinner, Bradford 165 105 225 495
Alyssa Gillum, Piketon 250 130 NA 380
Olivia Murray, South Central 210 125 NA 335
Ohio High School State Powerlifting Meet
Team Results Girls’ Divisions 5-6-7
Team LtWt HwyWt Total
Bradford 2,385 3,000 5,385
Madison Plains 2,355 2,750 5,105
Fairland 2,580 2,320 4,900
Piketon 2,220 2,630 4,850
Allen East 1,395 2,800 4,195
Tri-Village 1,445 2,350 3,795
South Point 1,190 2,400 3,590