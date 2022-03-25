Girls’ High School State Powerlifting Meet Results

Published 12:22 am Friday, March 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

Girls 115-Pound Class

Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total

Brooklyn Brumfield, Fairland 2260 120 245 625

Shayleigh Swick, Bradford 245 105 255 605

Reagan Nichols, Madison Plains 220 90 255 585

Brooklyn Hurt, Piketon 185 80 235 500

Americus Hirsch, Tri-Village 175 70 225 470

Annabelle Wyant, Fairland 150 65 155 370

Addison Miller, Bradford 135 55 170 360

Hemmelgam, Bradford 95 65 195 355

Faith Amato, Piketon 115 60 160 335

Girls 125-Pound Class

Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total

Morgan Webb, Fairland 245 115 275 635

Chloe Kelly, Madison Plains 270 75 270 615

Ady Hull, Madison Plains 275 110 225 610

Kylie Hayes, Fairland 230 110 235 575

Jenna Shellabarger, Bradford 225 105 245 575

Autumn Prather, Manchester 185 105 245 535

Siera Wall, Madison Plains 195 70 215 480

Camryn Bookwalter, Fairland 180 95 200 475

Kalynn Mays, Piketon 180 65 210 455

Trinity Patterson, Allen East 130 100 190 420

Kenzie Mays, Piketon 150 65 195 410

Emily Board, Fairland 165 75 160 400

Isabella Painter, Bradford 150 85 150 383

Karrie Blaney, Piketon 100 60 195 355

Girls 135-Pound Class

Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total

Peyton Queen, Dixie 275 160 285 720

Lexi Steele, Fairland 240 100 290 630

Emma Ferguson, Triad 235 125 270 630

Kylie Montgomery, Coal Grove 225 115 240 580

Alisha Burley, Madison Plains 225 95 245 565

Alexis Johnson, South Point 200 105 240 545

Elizabeth Claytor, Piketon 165 105 260 530

Alyssa Burcham, Fairland 215 105 185 505

Kylie Keckler, Madison Plains 205 85 205 495

Renee Hill, Piketon 175 105 215 495

Abby Rohrer, Spring. Shawnee 180 80 200 460

Sydney Monro, Allen East 175 100 165 440

Trinity Spencer, Piketon 115 95 230 440

Kaitlynn Brewster, Tri-Village 135 70 185 390

Izzy Dudley, Fairland 150 80 155 385

Rylee Hammond, Madison Plains 140 80 165 385

Grace Amato, Piketon 105 75 195 375

Girls 145-Pound Class

Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total

Zoey Schmidt, Fairland 320 125 245 690

Shelby Carrico, Piketon 240 120 300 660

Elaysia Wilburn, South Point 245 125 275 645

Zoe Brewer, Bradford 245 120 255 620

Lacey Greszler, Collins Western 230 130 245 605

Jalen Jarrell, Fairland 245 110 230 585

Macy How’ll, Tri-Village 200 105 280 585

Sierra Studer, Allen East 190 90 255 535

Stephanie Wilburn, Piketon 180 120 230 530

Avery Lamb, Bluffton 210 85 225 520

Jade Long, Dixie 175 115 205 495

Johna Borders, Piketon 185 95 215 455

Lexi Biddlestone, Bradford 115 95 200 410

Maggie Armstrong, Piketon 125 80 185 390

Shae Myers, Ironton NA 140 250 390

Girls 155-Pound Class

Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total

Savannah Reed, Madison Plains 265 110 290 665

Harley Barler, Northmor 180 175 260 615

Rylee Setzer, Bluffton 235 100 280 615

Taylor Wagner, Piketon 200 125 250 575

Angie Ramos, Fairland 190 100 270 560

Savannah Perego, Fairland 185 110 235 530

Kyla McCoy, Madison Plains 200 95 235 530

Emma Smith, Bradford 185 110 215 510

Emma Hall, Ironton NA 155 300 455

Malea Johnson, South Point 160 90 200 450

Raylah Sanford, Madison Plains 160 70 215 445

Emily Mullett, Piketon NA 150 275 425

Girls 175-Pound Class

Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total

Aubree Timmons, W. Liberty-Salem 425 185 330 940

Bella Brewer, Bradford 275 125 285 685

Alyssa Chandler, Piketon 205 135 340 640

Sarah Wallen, S. Central 175 105 250 530

Avery Byers, Fairland 170 95 250 515

Savannah McCleese, Piketon 205 85 210 500

Adrianna Birkhimer, Piketon 190 95 200 485

Destiny Clark, Bradford 150 100 230 480

Kylee Rich-Welch, Tri-Village 255 125 NA 380

Riley Wagner, Piketon 110 80 180 370

Skyler Harris, Piketon NA 100 245 345

Abigail Buteau, Tri-Village 155 90 NA 245

Girls 195-Pound Class

Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total

Molly Barber, Madison Plains 300 115 315 730

Sarah Beckstedt, Bradford 300 140 290 730

Ashley Hawk, Allen East 260 155 310 725

Abigail Timmns, W. Liberty-Salem 325 115 275 715

Rylee Davis, Madison Plains 260 115 325 700

Emma Barker, Fairland 280 115 28 680

Laney Brown, Piketon 205 110 265 580

Grace Sutton, Allen East 205 120 250 575

Danielle Tilley, Piketon 215 110 245 570

Ryan Kennedy, Bradford 205 110 245 560

Megan Miller, Allen East 195 105 260 560

Brooklyn Scott, Piketon 200 95 255 550

Bailee Shook, Piketon 160 100 280 540

Mckinna Kennedy, Bradford 180 95 220 495

Rylee Chandler, Piketon NA 120 275 395

Lyla Coil, Madison Plains 145 65 175 385

Kenworthy, Bradford 170 90 NA 260

Girls Unlimited Class

Lifter, School Squat Bench Deadlift Total

Maggie Wanamaker, Allen East 345 150 420 915

Remi Harleman, Bradford 335 155 360 850

Makenzie Luhrsen, South Point 315 130 340 785

Kalia Lockett, Piketon 295 130 350 775

Rebecca Sowers, Bradford 315 140 280 735

Loryn Metzcar, Tri-Viillage 300 120 305 725

Emilee Frech, Tri-Village 245 115 320 680

Jenna Shepherd, South Central 270 110 280 660

Lyndse Call, Madison Plains 235 120 300 655

Shelby Birkhimer, Piketon 200 145 265 610

Ellie Richards, Bradford 240 110 255 605

Brooke Phillips, Bradford 235 115 255 605

Latasha Browning, Piketon 215 135 255 605

Alaina Cantrell, South Point 245 95 260 600

Allison Troxel, Bradford 230 115 250 595

Tori Kersker, Allen East 210 100 275 585

Ava Locke, Piketon 190 110 280 580

Alex Swigert, Madison Plains 210 110 260 580

Sarah Wogoman, Tir-Village 200 105 260 565

Haleigh Scott, South Point 225 90 250 565

Raegan Garrido, Fairland 200 110 240 550

Addison Poling, Allen East 165 110 240 515

Scarlett Stinson, Bradford 185 85 240 510

Elayna Van Hoy, Piketon 185 95 220 500

Elizabeth Skinner, Bradford 165 105 225 495

Alyssa Gillum, Piketon 250 130 NA 380

Olivia Murray, South Central 210 125 NA 335

 

Ohio High School State Powerlifting Meet

Team Results Girls’ Divisions 5-6-7

Team LtWt HwyWt Total

Bradford 2,385 3,000 5,385

Madison Plains 2,355 2,750 5,105

Fairland 2,580 2,320 4,900

Piketon 2,220 2,630 4,850

Allen East 1,395 2,800 4,195

Tri-Village 1,445 2,350 3,795

South Point 1,190 2,400 3,590

More z RSS Twitter

‘Hogs oust Zags; Houston tops Arizona

Villanova turns back Michigan

Duke beats Texas Tech 79-74 to send Coach K to Elite 8

Reds offering single game tickets, special promotions

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    The U.S. Senate voted this week to move to permanent Daylight Saving Time. The matter now will go to the House. Do you support this proposal passing?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...