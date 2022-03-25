Maria Oakes

March 27 1947–March 24, 2022

Maria Spachner Oakes was born March 27 1947, in Cincinnati, delivered by her mother, Roberta Linville Stephens.

Maria was called home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Her father was Abraham William Spachner.

From age six months–three years old, she lived with second cousins, Carmie and Laura May Shore, and their children, Jack, Cecil, Charlotte and Estil. She was raised by her grandmother, Anna Shore Linville.

She is survived by her husband, John Cullwell Oakes; son, John Cullwell Oakes II (Allison Mackie); and daughter, Laura Suzann Oakes; sisters, Penny Sue Stephens Gates, Elizabeth Stephens Wise, Rebecca Jane Stephens Gibbons, of Nashville, and she was their guardian and caretaker after her grandmother’s death and took great pride in doing this job for her half-sisters; Vicki Spachner Blythin, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Diane Spachner Cordle, of Columbus; sister-in-law, Suzann Oakes Anderson Mulketeo Washington, brother-in-law, the late Alden B. Oakes, of Columbus, and Jeffery Oakes, of Indiana.

She was a proud member of the Ironton High School class of 1965.

She attended The King’s Daughters School of Nursing class of 1968. She was a nurse in the Cabell Huntington NICU for the last 26 years.

She worked at King’s Daughters Medical Center and helped open the first Coronary Intensive Care Unit with Lily Porter, Betty Carr and Vonna Delaware.

She worked at the Ohio State University Hospital with Dr. Arthur James.

She returned to Ironton and worked at Ironton General Hospital briefly.

She was the president of the Women’s Association First Presbyterian and Ironton Cooperative Club.

She returned to KDMC and helped open the first six bed Special Care Unit for newborns in the Tri-State as the nurse manager with four other nurses, including her friend, Sue Schneider.

Marie was one of the twelve founding members of The Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities, serving as chairman. She asks as a last request for all her nurse friends and colleagues to consider joining the honor guard.

She loved her church and her work as the pastoral care nurse. She held other jobs there including Presbyterian Women’s Association Clerk of Session and Sunday school teacher.

She was a member of the American Association of University Women.

Being the IHS band nurse was a highlight. She loved all the young people, they were very special to her.

A great joy was her time as an Ohio State ballgame usher for 13 years with her loving husband, John.

She is also survived by friends, Robin McDowell Willis, Karen Thacker Golden, Nagatha Adams Kendrick, Jane Allen Ocheltree, Nancy Ross Davis, Gayle Dennem and Gayle Stamper, and a host of nephews and nieces.

Calling hours will be 3–7 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, and 11 a.m.–noon, Monday at First Presbyterian Church of Ironton, 201 N. Fifth St., Ironton, with the funeral service beginning at noon, with Pastor Carson Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities PO Box 921 Ashland, KY 41105 or paypal – nhgrc29@gmail.com or to the First Presbyterian Church of Ironton Ohio PO Box 316 45638.

To offer the Oakes family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.