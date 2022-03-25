Reds offering single game tickets, special promotions

CINCINNATI — Single-game tickets for 2022 Cincinnati Reds regular season games at Great American Ball Park are on sale, excluding Opening Day on April 12.

New for 2022: All Monday-Saturday night home games are scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. Additionally, Sunday home games are scheduled to start at 1:40 p.m. to accommodate MLB’s national media rights requirements.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling (513) 381-REDS (7337) or visiting reds.com/Tickets.

Featured games at Great American Ball Park

• 146th Opening Day: Tuesday, April 12 vs. Cleveland Guardians, 4:10 p.m.

• Ohio Cup Series vs. the Cleveland Guardians: April 12 & 13

• Kids Opening Day presented by Frisch’s: April 23

• World Series Champions Atlanta Braves: July 1-3

• Interleague Home Games: Tampa Bay Rays, July 8-10; Baltimore Orioles, July 29-31; Boston Red Sox, Sept. 20 & 21

Featured promotional giveaways

• April 12 vs. Guardians: Reds Magnetic Schedule & Car Magnet, presented by PNC Bank

• April 23 vs. Cardinals: Reds Calendar presented by Kroger and Kids Opening Day cap presented by Frisch’s

• May 7 vs. Pirates: STAR WARS™ Jedi Joey Bobblehead, presented by TriHealth

• May 8 vs. Pirates: Mother’s Day Keychain Giveaway, presented by Toyota

• May 28 vs. Giants: Tyler Stephenson Bobblehead, presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• June 4 vs. Nationals: Jonathan India Replica Jersey, presented by PNC Bank

• June 18 vs. Brewers: Reds Floppy Hat, presented by Bally Sports Ohio

• June 19 vs. Brewers: Father’s Day Belt Giveaway, presented by Skyline Chili

• July 2 vs. Braves: “The Cowboy” Jeff Brantley Bobblehead, presented by Grippo’s

• July 9 vs. Rays: Team Baseball Card Set, presented by Kahn’s

• July 23 vs. Cardinals: Vintage 1960s-style Mr. Redlegs Bobblehead, presented by altafiber

• July 30 vs. Orioles: Reds Fanny Pack, presented by Great American Insurance Group

• Aug. 13 vs. Cubs: Reds Bag, presented by MLB Network

• Sept. 3 vs. Rockies: Johnny Bench Funko POP!, presented by Montgomery Inn

• Sept. 24 vs. Brewers: Reds Team Photo, presented by Thomas More University

Promotional schedule subject to change. Giveaway quantities are limited. Visit reds.com/Promotions for more information.

Weekends at Great American Ball Park

• Fireworks Fridays: Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks show after each Friday home game

• Super Saturdays: Premium giveaways at Saturday home games

• Family Sundays presented by Klosterman Bakery: Sunday games include a special ticket offer, giveaways, carnival games and more

Ohio Lottery Post-Game Concert Series

• July 9: O.A.R.

• July 30: Rev Run & DJ Ruckus, Big Boi and Montell Jordan

• Sept. 3: Cole Swindell

Post-game concerts are free to all fans with a same-day game ticket. Details at reds.com/concerts.

Bark in the Park Ticket Packages

• May 9, presented by Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection and Kroger

• June 8, presented by Kroger, NutriChomps and Good ‘N’ Fun

• August 16, presented by Kroger, NutriChomps and Good ‘N’ Fun

• Sept. 12, presented by Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection and Kroger

Ticket packages are available for dogs and their owners with pet activities, samples and more. Details at reds.com/Bark.

Theme Ticket Packages

• Cincinnati Zoo Ticket Package presented by Skyline Chili, June 21: Celebrate one of the Zoo’s oldest and most famous animals, “Mai Thai” the Elephant. This special package includes an exclusive “Mai Thai” bobblehead plus a ticket to the June 21 Reds vs. Dodgers game.

• Jerry Garcia Ticket Package, July 22: Includes an exclusive Reds & Jerry Garcia cap plus a ticket to the July 22 Reds vs. Cardinals game.

Theme ticket giveaways are only available with the purchase of a theme ticket package. Details at reds.com/Themes.

The ticket windows at Great American Ball Park are now open during normal business hours.

For more information and all available ticket options, call (513) 381-REDS (7337) or visit reds.com/Tickets.