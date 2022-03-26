ODOT road report

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• Ohio 7 Landslide Repair – Work is set to begin on a slide repair project between Tallow Ridge Road and Big Branch Road starting April 4. Traffic on Ohio 7 Northbound will be maintained in one lane throughout construction. Traffic on Ohio 7 southbound will be unaffected. Estimated completion: Summer 2022

• U.S. 52 Resurfacing – Work is set to begin on a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the Solida Road interchange and Delta Lane starting March 21. Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction. The project will also perform bridge maintenance and repairs along this section of U.S. 52. Estimated completion: Fall.

• Ohio 7 / Ohio 527 Lighting upgrade – Work has begun on a project to upgrade lighting near the intersection of Ohio 7 and Ohio 527 as of Jan. 17. Most work will be completed with minimal traffic impacts including shoulder closures, however some temporary lane closures may be necessary. Estimated completion: Spring.

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.