Portsmouth man arrested on drug and gun charges

Woman arrested on probation violation

PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said a Portsmouth resident was arrested on drug and gun charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

At approximately 8:41 a.m. on Tuesday, task force officers, assisted by Portsmouth Police Department SWAT, executed a narcotic related search warrant at the residence of Jason Cortez Bolden-Lisath, 46, located on 17th Street in Portsmouth.

Upon a search of the residence, officers said they seized approximately 136 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, digital scales, $1,312 cash, two firearms and additional evidence of drug trafficking. The estimated street value of suspected drug seized is $13,600.

Bolden was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, both first degree felonies, and having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony.

Additionally, Marissa A. Perkins, 32, of Campbell Avenue in Portsmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant through Portsmouth Municipal Court for a probation violation.

Both Bolden-Lisath and Perkins were placed in the Scioto County Jail. Bolden-Lisath will have a preliminary hearing in Portsmouth Municipal Court on March 31.

The case will eventually be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury for the consideration of additional felony charges.

Brewer and Thoroughman said they would like to thank the tactical medics from the Portsmouth Fire Department for their assistance with the warrant execution.

They request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force to phone the tip line at 740-354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.