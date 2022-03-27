Spring on Vernon set for April 2

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Spring on Vernon will take place on Saturday, April 2 on Vernon Street in Ironton. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

With warm weather here, two downtown shops are planning an outdoor vendor fair for the season.

Spring on Vernon will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

Organized by Treasures From the Valley and Cardinal Wishes Antiques, both located on Vernon Street in Ironton, the fair will close the street for the day so vendors can set up booths.

Artisans, crafters, clothing and more will be on site, as well as food and entertainment. There is no cost for admission to the event.

