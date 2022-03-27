Symmes Creek Fun Float set for May 7

The Symmes Creek Restoration Committee is inviting the public to come enjoy the scenic beauty of Symmes Creek, while recognizing the value a Class 1 water trail brings to local communities.

A 4-1/2-mile Fun Float upon the Arthur S. Ferguson Jr. Canoe Trail is planned to celebrate the founding of Symmes Creek Restoration Committee, set for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.

Participants will meet up at the Sky Lake launch site, located off County Road 32, approximately 2 1/2 miles north of State Route 7 in Chesapeake. An event car shuttle is available between Sky Lake and the

Chesapeake boat launch ramp on County Road 123, 1/4 mile off State Route 7.

Canoes can be reserved through the group’s volunteer resource network by April 3, through the Symmes Creek Facebook page, or by calling 740-534-9669.

The Symmes Creek Restoration Committee has been promoting sound stewardship and ecological practices since May 1977.