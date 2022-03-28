Anna Staton

Oct. 20, 1927–March 21, 2022

Anna “Pearl” Burgess Staton, 94, of Ironton, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, surrounded by her family at a medical center in Austin, Texas.

The Greenup County, Kentucky native was born Oct. 20, 1927, the daughter of the late Charles and Mable May Burgess.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Staton, who passed away in August of 2000.

Pearl was a 1946 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and a former owner and operator of Staton Realty and Sta-Tan Swimming Pool, where she was a member of the L.O.T.A. Club.

Many remember Pearl as their summertime mother, as she left a long-lasting impression on those who knew her. Many fell in love with her secret hotdog sauce and crumbly hamburgers, too.

She loved traveling, especially to Florida, where she lived for many winters.

She was also a former member of Central Christian Church in Ironton.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Tresa Noel and Edna Yinger; and brothers, Earl, Charles and Douglas Burgess

Pearl is survived by daughters, Alice Brown, Pamela Staton and Kathy (Tom) Cunningham; grandchildren, Amy Litteral (Chad) Marcum, Adrienne (Oscar) Arroyo, Elliott (Robbie Cowan) Cunningham and Aspen (Matt) Pomponio; great-grandchild, Kestrel Arroyo Fan; brother, Phillip Burgess; and a host of other family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family will be receiving friends for a public visitation on Saturday at The Pearl (the old Sta-Tan Dance Land, 2015 N. Fifth St., Ironton), from 11 a.m.–noon, followed by a service at noon and then an intimate graveside service at Woodland Cemetery.

The family would also like to welcome any and all that loved Pearl to join them for a celebration of life starting at 2 p.m., also at The Pearl in Ironton, on Saturday.