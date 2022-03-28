Cinema Camp Landing offers free kids movie

The kids are out of school and The Cinema at Camp Landing is offering a way to help keep them entertained during spring break. The Cinema will offer free admission to Trolls: World Tour, from March 28-March 31, and Minions, from April 4-April 7.

Admission is free for everyone, and the movie will be shown daily at 11:15 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.

Details can be found on the Cinema Camp Landing Facebook or Instagram pages.

Cinema Camp Landing is the area’s only independent and locally-owned movie theater. The newly-remodeled theater includes a new bar area, expanded concession and drink selection and stadium seating.