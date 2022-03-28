Cinema Camp Landing offers free kids movie

Published 12:00 am Monday, March 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

The kids are out of school and The Cinema at Camp Landing is offering a way to help keep them entertained during spring break. The Cinema will offer free admission to Trolls: World Tour, from March 28-March 31, and Minions, from April 4-April 7.

Admission is free for everyone, and the movie will be shown daily at 11:15 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.

Details can be found on the Cinema Camp Landing Facebook or Instagram pages.

Cinema Camp Landing is the area’s only independent and locally-owned movie theater. The newly-remodeled theater includes a new bar area, expanded concession and drink selection and stadium seating.

More News

PROFILE: Tools of the trade

Museum set to open for season

Portsmouth man arrested on drug and gun charges

Symmes Creek Fun Float set for May 7

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you favor the former Lombard/Open Door school location in Ironton as the site for a new county jail?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...