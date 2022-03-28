Glen Hamrick

Glen Alan Hamrick, 73, of Proctorville, died on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Nadine Skeen Hamrick.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Jerry Galloway. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rockwood Missionary Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.