Mary Whaley

March 5, 1924–March 26, 2022

Mary M. Whaley, 98, of South Point, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, South Point.

She was born March 5, 1924 in Cabell County, West Virginia, daughter of the late Elmer and Lucy Boster.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Whaley; one sister, Marie Lawhorn; and three brothers, Daniel Boster, Carl Boster and Ivan Boster.

Mary was involved in many organizations and groups throughout the community. She was a member of the first EMS Squad in South Point, volunteered for the Red Cross, worked for the war efforts during WWII, was a member of the Sweet Adelines Choir, was a member of the Riverview Garden Club, was involved with the Ladies Auxiliary and worked many years as a sample distributor at local grocery stores.

Mary is survived by her son, Lee (Andrea) Whaley, of South Point; and three grandchildren, Brooke Whaley, Brianna (Brian) Warden and Dylan Whaley.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Friends may visit 12:30–1:30 p.m. at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, prior to the service.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.